Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Buy REITs for Amazing Passive Income

Buy REITs for Amazing Passive Income

Looking to get started buying REITs to generate passive income? Find out why these two TSX REITs are awesome options to consider going forward.

Posted by Jared Seguin Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Generating substantial passive income is an attractive goal for many Canadian investors. While it can be easy to misstep while yield hunting, finding solid passive-income streams is something that’s very achievable.

However, doing so requires careful preparation and decision making. Investors need to decide when dividends on offer seem too good to be true or when they’re just good deals. Getting this right more often than not will lead to a successful passive-income strategy.

When it comes to harvesting income from dividends, REITs are among the most popular choices for Canadian investors. These investment vehicles typically offer large yields that are paid out on a monthly basis, making them ideal for this sort of strategy.

Today, we’ll look at two Canadian REITs that could make for good additions to a passive-income plan.

RioCan

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) is one of the largest REITs trading on the TSX. It’s a great choice for investors looking to build a passive-income stream, especially in the light of the current housing market conditions.

This REIT has traditionally been focused more on commercial real estate, but it’s in the process of changing its allocation by adding some mixed use and residential properties. This will be music to the ears of investors looking at the current housing landscape.

These properties, scattered around hot real estate areas in the GTA, can benefit from the housing market conditions and help you make more money as an investor. Generating passive income with RioCan is going to be a very viable option going forward.

As of this writing, this REIT is trading at $23.29 and yielding 4.38%. This type of monthly income is very solid when you consider it’s attached to a diversified REIT such as this one.

Choice Properties

Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN) is another large Canadian REIT with potential to offer great passive income going forward. Like with RioCan, Choice is a commercial-focused REIT making inroads to diversify its holdings.

As Choice takes on more mixed-use properties, its portfolio of real estate holdings will only become more attractive for passive-income investors. The REIT also had a strong earnings report with rising revenues, and received upgrades from many analysts.

This REIT is a great choice, because not only is it looking to diversify its holdings, but its current commercial holdings are incredibly solid. That’s because its locations are anchored by Loblaw, its grocery giant partner.

As of this writing, this elite REIT is trading at $15.11 and yielding 4.9%. Once again, that’s a solid figure for investors to consider.

Passive-income strategy

Both these REITs can be key components of a successful passive-income plan. These are two REITs with incredible commercial holdings and exciting plans for diversification.

The REIT market is a very interesting way for investors to build dividend income. It effectively allows investors to access real estate without all the overhead that typically comes with that.

As such, they are ideal options for investors focused on extracting passive income from their portfolios. Canadians looking to collect some solid dividends should keep an eye on these two hot REIT names.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jared Seguin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Investors can find attractive high-yield stocks to buy today for reliable passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Generate a Comfy Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a comfy passive-income stream remains one of the high-level objectives of every long-term investor. Fortunately, the market gives us…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look cheap to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy Great-West Lifeco Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Great-West Lifeco reported solid Q1 2022 results, but GWO stock is still down for the year.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How a $20,000 RRSP Can Become $755,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy has made some RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Stock a Buy Post Q1 Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure reported record numbers in Q1 of 2022 and remains a top pick for income-seeking, long-term investors.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks for New TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

The recent market pullback is giving TFSA income investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

4 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Economic concerns are pushing high-quality Canadian dividend stocks down. Here are four top stocks that look cheap today.

Read more »