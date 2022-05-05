Home » Investing » Forget Shopify: Buy This 1 TSX Tech Stock Instead

Forget Shopify: Buy This 1 TSX Tech Stock Instead

While Shopify stock might continue to struggle in the near term after posting much weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings, I find this one Canadian tech stock to be a better buy for now.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

The technology sector has seen a massive decline this year so far. After inflationary pressures made investors worried about upcoming aggressive rate hikes, the shares of most popular tech companies in Canada, including Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), started plunging in January. Given a huge consistent rally in SHOP stock in the last few years, investors also worry that this high-flying tech stock might already be overvalued — especially when its sales growth is expected to decline in the post-pandemic world.

Forget Shopify stock

Early Thursday morning, Shopify released its latest quarterly results. The Canadian e-commerce platform firm’s total revenue rose by 21.7% YoY (year over year) in Q1 to US$1.2 billion per share. But it missed analysts’ revenue expectations. Its slowing subscription solutions, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions growth also resulted in lower profits for the company. As a result, Shopify registered a steep 90% YoY drop in its first-quarter adjusted earnings to US$0.20 per share, missing analysts’ expectations of around US$0.68 per share by a massive margin. That’s why these results triggered a big selloff in SHOP stock on May 5.

Given its long-term growth potential, I still expect its YoY financial growth trends to significantly improve after a few quarters. However, its latest big earnings miss could still make Shopify stock struggle in the coming months. That’s why if you’re not one of those very long-term investors with a good risk appetite, you might look avoid buying SHOP stock right now and look elsewhere.

Buy this one TSX tech stock instead

While the shares of most Canadian software companies have suffered due to the recent tech meltdown, some companies are still able to maintain solid sales growth trends in the post-pandemic world, unlike Shopify. The Toronto-based Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) could be a good example of one such software firm.

This Canadian tech company, with a market cap of about $1.4 billion, primarily focuses on providing cloud-based software solutions to improve the efficiency and productivity of legal and business professionals. Let’s take a closer look at its latest financial growth trends and future growth expectations and find out why it could be a better buy than Shopify at the moment.

In the last three quarters, Dye & Durham’s revenue-growth rate has been between 225% to 494% YoY. Similarly, its adjusted gross profits have also positively grown between 133% to 466% YoY during the same period. Moreover, Street analysts expect Dye & Durham’s revenue to more than double in its fiscal year 2022 to around $483 million compared to $209 million in the previous fiscal year, as the company continues to focus on building scale and diversity within its business.

In order to accelerate its business growth further, Dye & Durham acquired Telus’s financial solutions business in December 2021 in a deal worth $500 million. The deal will help DND expand its product capabilities in the real estate value chain segment and broaden its customer base.

In my opinion, all these positive factors and strong financial growth expectations make Dye & Durham stock a better buy than Shopify — at least for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Tech Stocks

1 Reeling Tech Stock Just Released its Earnings: Should You Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) have been hit hard by market turbulence in recent months.

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Drops 17% After US$2.1 Billion Acquisition

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock plunged further on Thursday after announcing poor earnings coupled with a major acquisition.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Crashed 18% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock crashed by over 18% today after its Q1 earnings disappointed investors. But is SHOP stock still worth investing…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

How Did Constellation Software Perform in Q1 of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software has crushed the broader markets since the company went public in 2006. But is the stock a top…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Sneha Nahata

Buying the dip in these Canadian stocks could be highly profitable in the long term.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four tech stocks are an excellent addition to your TFSA, given their long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks to Buy for Growth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tech stocks are usually also growth stocks. The Canadian tech stocks to buy for growth include BlackBerry stock, CGI, and…

Read more »

Cybersecurity stocks could rise with product demand.
Tech Stocks

Is Magnet Forensics Canada’s Next Multibagger Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging demand for cybersecurity solutions could help Magnet Forensics crush Bay Street’s expectations in the coming years.

Read more »