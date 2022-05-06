Home » Investing » Worried About a Market Pullback? Buy These 2 Reliable Stocks

Worried About a Market Pullback? Buy These 2 Reliable Stocks

Consider investing in these two value stocks if you are worried about a market pullback affecting your investment returns.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background

Image source: Getty Images

Stock market investing is inherently risky due to the nature of this asset class. Depending on whether you hedge your bets on the right companies, the risks you take can pay off to deliver substantial wealth growth. However, investing in some stocks at the wrong time could set you up for potential losses on your investment capital.

Canadian investors use several strategies to find and invest in companies to meet their financial goals. Choosing high-quality companies that have already delivered stellar shareholder returns might seem attractive. After all, investing in companies already doing so well appears to be a safe choice. But such an approach might not provide you with the returns that earlier investors are already enjoying.

Finding and investing in undervalued stocks might be better to make the most of your investment capital during uncertain market environments. Value investing refers to investing in equity securities trading for lower prices than their future earnings suggest they should be worth.

Finding such undervalued stocks can be challenging if you don’t know where to look. Today, I will discuss two such stocks that you could consider adding to your investment portfolio if you’re worried about a significant recession in the market.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a $59.78 billion market capitalization convenience store operator headquartered in Laval. The company owns and operates over 15,000 convenience stores located across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Ireland, China, Japan, Russia, and several other countries worldwide.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock trades for $57.19 per share at writing. The company boasts a solid balance sheet, it has a robust financial performance, and it appears well positioned to improve its operational performance over the long term. It is a high-quality defensive asset for investors looking for reliable stocks with substantial long-term growth potential.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a $4.54 billion market capitalization real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Vaughan. The company is a retail-centric REIT with a massive portfolio of properties throughout Canada.

It owns 174 locations across the country, translating to roughly 34.1 million square feet of office and retail space. It has an excellent occupancy rate of 97.6% and generates significant cash flows through a high-quality tenant base.

SmartCentres REIT trades for $31.29 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.91% dividend yield. Where Alimentation stock is a defensive asset, SmartCentres REIT comes in as a more aggressive play among value stocks that you could consider adding to your portfolio.

The company’s focus on developing mixed-use communities to improve the lives of Canadians also benefits the company financially. Project 512 is an ambitious undertaking by the company that could deliver on that promise, making it a viable long-term value bet to consider.

Foolish takeaway

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been on a downturn in recent weeks. The Canadian benchmark index is down by almost 6% from its April 2022 high at writing, unlocking many value opportunities on the stock market. Despite such a drastic downturn, the index is still up by 8.06% in the last 12 months.

Finding value opportunities is challenging but not impossible in the current environment. Alimentation Couche-Tard stock and SmartCentres REIT could be excellent value bets to consider for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Smart REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Earnings Season: Here’s Why BCE Is 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

BCE reported earnings for Q1 this week and smashed expectations, reminding investors why it's one of the best Canadian stocks…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Better Than Buying Rental Property for Passive Income Right Now

| Adam Othman

Here is a better alternative to investing in a rental property if you want to create a monthly passive-income stream.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Investors can find attractive high-yield stocks to buy today for reliable passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Generate a Comfy Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a comfy passive-income stream remains one of the high-level objectives of every long-term investor. Fortunately, the market gives us…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look cheap to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy REITs for Amazing Passive Income

| Jared Seguin

Looking to get started buying REITs to generate passive income? Find out why these two TSX REITs are awesome options…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy Great-West Lifeco Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Great-West Lifeco reported solid Q1 2022 results, but GWO stock is still down for the year.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How a $20,000 RRSP Can Become $755,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy has made some RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »