Home » Investing » Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street

Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street

Quality growth stocks such as Shopify, Docebo, and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to average analyst estimates.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Wireless technology

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market has not been kind to growth investors in 2022. Most tech stocks that were trading at a steep valuation have seen a massive decline in share prices due to a range of macroeconomic factors.

However, the selloff also allows you to buy quality companies at lower multiples. Let’s see why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO), and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) should be part of your shopping list now.

Shopify

One of Canada’s largest companies, Shopify stock is down 71% from all-time highs. Investors are worried about Shopify’s decelerating revenue growth, falling profit margins, and expensive multiples.

Shopify sales grew by 86% in 2020 and 57% last year to US$4.6 billion. Now analysts expect the e-commerce giant’s revenue to increase by 33% to US$6.1 billion in 2022. Further, its net income surged by 1,300% in 2020 and was up 66% last year. Now, analysts expect adjusted earnings to shrink 45% in 2022.

Shopify will be investing heavily to create a robust network of fulfillment centres, which should drive merchant sales higher over time and is now viewed as a threat to online marketplaces such as Amazon.

At current prices, SHOP stock is valued at 119 times forward earnings and 10 times forward sales, which is still very expensive. However, analysts remain bullish on Shopify and expect it to more than triple in the next year.

Docebo

Shares of Docebo are down 49% from all-time highs, valuing the growth stock at $2 billion, by market cap. Docebo offers an AI-powered cloud-based e-learning platform to enterprises and has onboarded big-ticket companies such as Amazon and Thomson Reuters as clients.

As the shift towards remote work is expected to gain pace in the upcoming decade, Docebo is well poised to take advantage of this secular tailwind, which will drive demand for its suite of services.

Docebo continues to grow at a stellar pace. In Q4 of 2021, it reported revenue of US$30 million, an increase of 59% year over year. Its subscription sales stood at US$27.5 million, accounting for 92% of total sales and rising 64% compared to the year-ago period.

Docebo’s annual recurring revenue or ARR in Q4 rose 59% to US$117.7 million compared to US$74 million in the prior-year period.

Docebo ended 2021 with 2,805 customers, which is an increase from 2,179 customers at the end of 2020. Right now, DCBO stock is trading at a discount of 60% compared to consensus estimates.

Upstart

The final growth stock on my list is Upstart Holdings, which is down 76% from all-time highs. It is another company that leverages artificial intelligence capabilities to power its lending platform, which is used by banking partners.

Upstart’s products are used by banks to disburse personal loans to individuals. However, it can easily enter larger addressable markets such as auto loans and mortgages going forward.

Last year, Upstart acquired Prodigy Software to enter the auto loan origination space, which should allow the company to increase sales by 65% to US$1.4 billion in 2022 and by 37% to US$1.91 billion in 2023.

Upstart stock is valued at just 5.6 times forward sales and traded at a price-to-2022 earnings multiple of 41, which is not too shabby for a high-growth company.

UPST stock is trading at a discount of 85% compared to consensus estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Down a Staggering 74.32%: Buy Now?

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock if you want to invest in growth stocks trading for attractive valuations.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Retire Rich: Snap Up These Cheap Growth Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

The sharp correction in the prices of these growth stocks and multiple growth catalysts make them attractive investments.

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

BUY ALERT: 4 Tech Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should be hunting for big discounts in this market with tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others in…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Attractive Growth Stocks to Put on Your Radar Now

| Kay Ng

Tech stocks can deliver above-average growth. Between the two discussed, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is more conservative.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Plunges 14% After Earnings and Revenue Miss in Q1 of 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock nose-dived after it missed revenue and earnings estimates in Q1. Let's see how the company performed in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing corporate earnings season and fears of slowing economic growth could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today, as investors…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

1 Reeling Tech Stock Just Released its Earnings: Should You Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) have been hit hard by market turbulence in recent months.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: Buy This 1 TSX Tech Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

While Shopify stock might continue to struggle in the near term after posting much weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings, I find this…

Read more »