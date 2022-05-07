Home » Investing » Top Stock Pick for Retirees: 1 Dividend Stud to Buy and Hold for 5 Years

Top Stock Pick for Retirees: 1 Dividend Stud to Buy and Hold for 5 Years

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock is a dividend stud that retirees should find comfort in, as the number of risks facing this market grow in 2022.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

The worst thing that a retiree can do is hit the panic button, given markets have already baked in the lengthy list of negatives, perhaps discounting the occurrence of a positive exogenous event for once. Further, the market may also be discounting the resilience of the economy. While many banks now see an increased chance of recession, one must not look to past tightening cycles. The U.S. Federal Reserve is still a friend. It’s just a friend that’s willing to sacrifice good time over the short term for better times over the long haul.

Indeed, it’s good to have a hot, strong economy, but all this inflation is not good for its longer-term health. There comes a certain point where controlling inflation needs to take precedence over strong employment. Undoubtedly, the Great Resignation is one of the side effects of the Fed’s reluctance to hike last year. Can the Fed make up for lost time this year? That’s the hope.

Recession or not: Retirees should be mindful of high inflation’s impact on their nest egg

Though a soft landing could be harder than expected, I don’t think many are as confident in the occurrence of such a soft landing as rate hikes come in. Why? Their credibility has been tested following their wrong transitory views of inflation back in 2020. Indeed, they were wrong in a big-time way, and consumers have had to pay the ultimate price. Higher prices at the grocery store and at the pump were most notable and have been a major stressor for lower-income families and retirees.

The only thing worse than a choppy market for retirees, I believe, is high inflation. Retirees have saved all their lives, and inflation above 7% hurts pretty bad. It either induces increased frugality or entices one to return to the labour force. Further, retirees may have to navigate out of their comfort zone by increasing their tolerance for risk to dampen the impact of high inflation.

Undoubtedly, retirees cannot give themselves a raise by joining the Great Resignation. What must they do? They should seek to invest in stocks with a wide margin of safety, a low beta, with a safe and solid dividend.

BCE Stock: A decent buy for retirees?

Currently, BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) strikes me as a great value for retirees who seek high income and stability during these uncertain, inflationary (could they become stagflationary?) times.

Recent earnings have been mixed to negative due to the numerous headwinds. Whether we’re in the early innings of a downturn remains to be seen. Regardless, retirees should stay invested and not buy into the bearish thesis by getting into cash, a “risk-free” asset that may very well be full of risk from an opportunity cost standpoint.

BCE is a telecom titan that’s been hot of late, up 13.5% over the past year. The dividend is slightly smaller than it normally is at 5.3% (versus around 6%). Still, the wireless giant stands to continue benefiting from the 5G boom. Though a recession would hit BCE, I think the odds of a Canadian recession are far lower. Canada’s economy seems better able to absorb fast and furious rate hikes, and with that, BCE stock may be in a better spot that its U.S. counterparts.

At 23.4 times trailing earnings, BCE stock is fairly valued at best. Given the safe and sound dividend and the volatility we’ve witnessed, I’d argue that the rich multiple may not be as rich as it could be, making the name a great pick for retirees.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

ALERT: 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should be quick to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) instead of going away…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 RRSP Stocks to Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

If you have enough time at your disposal, several buy-and-hold stocks could catapult your savings.

Read more »

A person suffering
Dividend Stocks

Are Dividend Stocks the Best Way to Protect Against a Potential Recession?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks certainly provide passive income during a recession, but is that all you need when it comes to an…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Could Protect Your Portfolio

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The market correction should spur RRSP investors to snatch up dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others in…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Stocks to Consider for Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two stocks built for retirees.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Idle Cash? 4 Stocks to Earn Steady Yield Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks offer worry-free yields to beat inflation and volatility.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best ETFs to Buy for Oversized Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three ETFs with attractive dividends are excellent options for investors desiring diversification and effective assets against market risks.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for New Investors to Buy in May 2022

| Kay Ng

New investors can start their research with this group of diversified attractive and solid dividend stocks. They provide yields of…

Read more »