A Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Yielding 6.6% That’s Worth a Look

Given its defensive healthcare-focused portfolio, improving financial performance, strong balance sheet, and solid growth outlook, VITL would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

With favorable demographic trends, strategic expansions, and capital recycling initiatives, VITL is well-positioned for steady growth, making it an attractive investment for those seeking reliable monthly income and long-term stability.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust offers a promising opportunity for income-focused investors, boasting a defensive healthcare-focused portfolio with strong occupancy and long-term leases, resulting in stable cash flows and a forward yield of 6.58%.

Passive income can help stabilize your financial position by acting as a hedge against inflation. It also enables investors to reach their financial goals faster through compounding by reinvesting these regular payouts. Meanwhile, one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to generate such income is to invest in high-quality, monthly-paying dividend-paying stocks. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute a significant portion of their taxable income to unitholders, are particularly well-suited for income-focused investors.

With this in mind, let’s evaluate Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) by examining its business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and dividend yield to determine whether it represents an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.

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VITL’s business outlook

VITL owns and manages 133 healthcare properties, representing approximately 13 million square feet of gross leasable area across six countries. Its defensive portfolio, supported by long-term leases with a largely non-discretionary tenant base, drives strong occupancy and renewal rates regardless of broader economic conditions. At the end of last year, the REIT reported a weighted-average lease term of 12.3 years and an occupancy rate of 96.4%.

In its most recent fourth-quarter results, revenue increased 4.8% year over year to $107.6 million, supported by same-property growth and favourable foreign exchange, which more than offset the impact of non-core asset dispositions. Meanwhile, same-property net operating income rose 3% to $65 million, driven by inflation-linked rent increases, income from capital investments, and improved cost recoveries.

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General and administrative expenses rose by $0.8 million to $11.8 million, primarily due to lower salary capitalization amid reduced development activity and the impact of a weaker Canadian dollar on foreign operations. The REIT reported a net loss of $27 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $2.7 million in the prior-year period. This decline was largely due to a $51.6 million loss from the internalization of Vital Trust and a $21.6 million foreign-exchange loss from the revaluation of third-party debt and intercompany balances. These impacts were partially offset by a $28.2 million favourable change in the fair value of financial instruments and lower income tax expenses.

Excluding these one-time items, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) improved to $0.12 per unit from $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. The AFFO payout ratio also declined from 90% to 75%, indicating stronger underlying cash flow generation. Additionally, the REIT maintains a solid financial position, with $465.5 million in liquidity at the end of 2025.

Let’s now turn to its growth outlook.

VITL’s growth prospects

According to Statistics Canada, the country’s population aged 65 and older could grow by 28% over the next decade, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the total population. This demographic shift is likely to drive higher healthcare spending, which could increase from $375 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion by 2050 – an encouraging trend for VITL.

Against this favourable backdrop, VITL continues to expand its asset base. The REIT has partnered with a major Canadian hospital system to develop a four-story, 119,000-square-foot health services building, with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter at an estimated cost of $112 million.

In addition, the REIT acquired a 73,000-square-foot transitional care facility in Ottawa, Ontario, for $49 million in February. At the same time, VITL is actively optimizing its portfolio by reducing debt and redeploying capital. It has agreed to sell 33 European properties to TPG Real Estate for $647 million, with the transaction expected to close this quarter. The REIT anticipates net proceeds of approximately $145 million after transaction costs and capital gains taxes.

Given these growth and capital-recycling initiatives, VITL appears well-positioned for steady, long-term expansion.

Investors’ takeaway

VITL currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, yielding 6.6% on a forward basis. Supported by its defensive, healthcare-focused portfolio, improving financial performance, a strong balance sheet, and a solid growth outlook, the REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its distributions.

Given these factors, VITL appears to be an attractive buying opportunity at current levels, particularly for income-focused investors.