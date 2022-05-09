Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top REITs Looking Attractive Right Now

2 Top REITs Looking Attractive Right Now

Here are two top REITs long-term investors looking for a defensive place to hide in this otherwise abysmal market right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

In these rather turbulent economic times, investors may be wary of investing in, well, just about anything. Rising interest rates make for a bearish setup, with investors scrambling to find assets that may hold up well in this environment.

Investors in real estate investment trusts (REITs) have done quite well in recent years. Surging real estate values and very low interest rates have provided very bullish catalysts for these vehicles. However, the outlook remains uncertain right now.

With that said, there are reasons investors may want to consider REITs right now. These trusts provide investors with steady cash flows and passive income over time. Accordingly, for those who think inflation will continue, rising rents should offset costs, providing a safer investment opportunity right now.

Here are two top REITs I think are worth considering in this environment.

Top REITs: H&R REIT

One of the top REITs in Canada many investors may have heard of is H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN). This REIT invests in a wide range of properties across several real estate sectors including residential, commercial, retail, industrial and more. This trust focuses on the U.S. and Canadian markets.

H&R REIT is diversified across various North American markets, but, interestingly, has outsized exposure to Western Canada. Accordingly, given the surge in energy prices we’ve seen of late, this positioning is solid. This has bolstered the REIT’s investment thesis, in my view.

Notably, H&R REIT’s diversification and management team are viewed as key differentiators with this trust. For investors seeking a mid-cap REIT option (H&R carries a market capitalization around $3.5 billion), and excellent bond-like yield (currently around 4.2%), this top REIT has a lot to offer.

RioCan REIT

Another top REIT I’ve had on my radar for some time is RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN). RioCan is one of the largest real estate investment trusts in Canada. Like its peers, RioCan has a diversified portfolio of properties. However, these properties tend to be clustered close to high-density parts of the country.

As its name suggests, RioCan is focused on the Canadian real estate market. Currently, the company has around 36 million square feet of leasable space. A robust balance sheet, strong pipeline of development projects, and excellent management team make this trust worth considering.

Overall, RioCan has maintained a low payout ratio relative to its peers. With a dividend yield of 4.5%, this payout is among the highest quality of large-cap REITs in Canada. Accordingly, for those seeking safety in this volatile market, this is a great option to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn Over $400/Month Through These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 5 TSX Stocks for Your Income Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These five Canadian companies have businesses that generate steady cash flows and support dividend payments.

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Reliable Dividend Income? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best you can buy if you want reliable dividend income amid this…

Read more »

Canada's housing market is tough for buyers
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Housing Market Is Cooling. Here’s Why It Still Doesn’t Help Buyers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Can't afford a house but want in on the real estate boom? Here's what to buy instead.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Great Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors can get good dividend yields from top TSX stocks today to boost passive income.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Is a Must-Buy After its Q1 Earnings Event

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge’s revenue has been exceeding Street analysts’ estimates for the last four consecutive quarters.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: Make $3,500 Annually From This Valuable Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) provides passive-income investors with stellar value, strong future share growth, and a stable dividend.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in a Housing Correction

| Adam Othman

Even if we are overly optimistic about the state of the housing market, a correction is long overdue, and if…

Read more »