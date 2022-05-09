Home » Investing » Looking for Reliable Dividend Income? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

Looking for Reliable Dividend Income? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best you can buy if you want reliable dividend income amid this uptick in market volatility.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Happy couple being attended by office worker at office

Image source: Getty Images

Successful investing requires diversification to help lower your risk. And while that applies to buying stocks from different sectors and industries, it also means that you’ll want to own more reliable stocks alongside higher-growth companies. And right now, as the volatility in markets picks up, some of the best investments to buy and own are high-quality dividend stocks providing reliable passive income.

Owning dividend stocks can always be important, but especially when many stocks are falling in value, dividend income can become that much more attractive. So, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio and add a reliable passive-income generator, here are two of the best and safest dividend stocks that you can buy now.

A top Canadian real estate stock to buy for growing dividend income

Real estate has plenty of high-quality dividend stocks to consider, but one of the best to buy has to be CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN).

CT REIT is primarily a retail real estate operator. The company is owned by and earns over 90% of its revenue from Canadian Tire, which is a major reason why it’s such a reliable investment.

Throughout the pandemic, it was one of the most impressive and robust real estate stocks. And unlike many retail REIT peers, it didn’t have to suspend or trim its distributions. In fact, CT REIT is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that continues to increase its distributions to investors annually.

Right now, the stock currently offers a yield of just under 5%. And if you’re wondering how safe that distribution is, CT REIT is only paying out about 75% of its adjusted funds from operations, a reliable payout ratio.

Therefore, in this market environment, there’s no question that when you consider its reliability and the fact that it offers dividend growth, it’s certainly one of the best stocks you can buy.

A safe utility stock offering an attractive yield

Another stock to buy that would actually be considered even safer than CT REIT is Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). Algonquin is one of the best dividend stocks you can buy today, considering that it’s a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, just like CT REIT, but also due to its valuation.

Algonquin is a utility stock that also generates renewable energy — two industries that are extremely robust. So, the fact that it’s sold off recently offers investors an opportunity to buy a safe and dependable stock at an attractive discount, especially since it’s naturally not a very volatile stock anyway.

Currently, Algonquin is trading right near its 52-week low and is roughly 13% off its 52-week high, giving investors an appealing entry point. At this level, with Algonquin hovering around $17.50 a share, the utility and green energy stock offers a yield of more than 4.75%.

And right now, its payout ratio of earnings per share is about 95%. That’s actually slightly higher than its target payout ratio of 80-90%. However, for a utility stock like Algonquin, with highly defensive operations and predictable revenue, it’s still quite manageable.

Therefore, if you’re concerned about the market and economic environment and want to buy the safest and highest-yielding dividend stocks, Algonquin is one of the best to buy now. Not only are its dividend payments reliable, but Algonquin is one of Canada’s top dividend-growth stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada's housing market is tough for buyers
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Housing Market Is Cooling. Here’s Why It Still Doesn’t Help Buyers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Can't afford a house but want in on the real estate boom? Here's what to buy instead.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Great Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors can get good dividend yields from top TSX stocks today to boost passive income.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Is a Must-Buy After its Q1 Earnings Event

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge’s revenue has been exceeding Street analysts’ estimates for the last four consecutive quarters.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: Make $3,500 Annually From This Valuable Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) provides passive-income investors with stellar value, strong future share growth, and a stable dividend.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in a Housing Correction

| Adam Othman

Even if we are overly optimistic about the state of the housing market, a correction is long overdue, and if…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Get up to 6% Dividend From These 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Start earning attractive passive income that will grow with this group of solid dividend stocks! They yield about 3-6% today.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Concerned about the market’s volatility? Here are two cheap dividend stocks that can provide your portfolio with a dependable stream…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to buy top Canadian dividend stocks for your portfolio, these three are some of the best on…

Read more »