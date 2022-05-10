Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Stocks I’d Buy If I Were Starting a Portfolio Today

3 Stocks I’d Buy If I Were Starting a Portfolio Today

Are you trying to start an investment portfolio? Here are three stocks I’d buy if I were in the same position.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

As investors, it’s important that we reflect on our past investment decisions and think about what we’d do differently if we had it all to do over again. Doing so will not only help you understand some of the choices you’ve made but could also help you navigate portfolio management decisions in the future. Personally, I often think about how I’d go about starting a portfolio if I could do it all over again. That’s exactly what I’ll be discussing in this article. Here are three stocks I’d buy if I were starting a portfolio today.

Looking for reliable growth

As someone with a longer investment horizon ahead, I definitely prioritize growth in my portfolio. However, as a new investor, I believe it would be a good idea to focus on blue-chip companies. Fortunately, companies like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are listed on the TSX. This company may be one of the most successful growth stocks in Canada. Since its IPO, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 10,300%. That represents a CAGR of 33.7%!

For those that are unfamiliar, Constellation Software is an acquirer of vertical market software businesses. The company is well known for its selective acquisitions of “great businesses.” After completing an acquisition, Constellation Software provides the resources required to turn those great businesses into exceptional ones. Its playbook has proven to be very successful over the past two decades and I believe this stock still has a long growth runway ahead.

Add solid dividend stocks

Although I focus on growth, I realize that diversification is important. That can mean many different things. It can be diversification in terms of sector and geography. However, I also like to think of diversification in terms of a nice split between growth and dividend stocks. Some of the best dividend stocks are listed as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. These are companies that have been able to increase their dividend distributions for at least five years in a row.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is a stock that I believe more Canadians should hold. It’s the third-largest bank in the country in terms of assets, revenue, and market cap. Bank of Nova Scotia has been successfully paying dividends to shareholders ever since it first started doing so 189 years ago. This stock offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.87%, meaning you’ll get good value for your money.

A foundational company for your portfolio

Finally, investors should consider adding Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) to their portfolio. What’s interesting about this industry is that it’s essential to the successful operation of our country’s economy. Canada is a vast landscape and we currently do not have any way of transporting large amounts of goods over long distances if not by rail.

Canadian National stock has been an excellent performer over the years. In fact, over the past five years, the stock has gained a respectable 42%. That greatly outpaces the performance of the broader market over the same period. Canadian National is also an excellent dividend stock. It has increased its dividend in each of the past 25 years. This puts it among the elite on the list of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. If you’re looking for a solid stock that offers both growth and dividend stability, look no further than Canadian National Railway.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't panic! There are opportunities that long-term Motley Fool investors can sink their teeth into.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Falling Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Where are you investing this year's $6,000 TFSA contribution?

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 2 TSX Stocks to Turn it Into $200K

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here’s how two top TSX stocks can turn a $3,000 investment into close to $200,000.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing With This Stock Today for a Better Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors often struggle with finding the right mix of stocks but also where to start. Here’s a stock to…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

The fundamental outlook for these two Canadian growth stocks remains strong amid the growing demand for their products.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Stocks for Beginners

The Passive-Income Portfolio for a Comfortable Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are some stocks for retirees to consider, even during volatile times.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Stocks to Help You Get Started Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in starting an investment portfolio? Here are three stocks that could help you get started!

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Why Aritzia Stock Plunged 13% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent drop in Aritzia stock has made this Canadian growth stock look even more attractive.

Read more »