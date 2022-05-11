Home » Investing » InterRent REIT Stock Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

InterRent REIT Stock Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

Long-term investors looking for a solid growth stock should take a closer look at undervalued InterRent (TSX:IIP.UN) stock. It also yields 2.7%.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Few stocks are left unscathed in the current market downturn. Unfortunately, InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) stock is not one of them, but that’s good for long-term investors, because it now provides a compelling buying opportunity in the solid real estate investment trust (REIT).

The monthly dividend stock is oversold right now, having fallen more than 31% from its 52-week high. However, its recent business results aren’t half as bad.

InterRent REIT stock Q1 2022 results

InterRent REIT reported its first-quarter (Q1) 2022 financial results yesterday. On the day, the stock bounced 1.8%, suggesting that the stock is oversold while the business fundamentals are stable.

For the quarter, the company’s operating revenues increased by 20.5% to $51.9 million, while its property operating costs rose at a lower pace of 14.3%, helped by management lowering the same-property operating costs by 1.0% to 14.4% of operating revenues. Property taxes and utility costs that are uncontrollable costs rose 10.2% and 31.8%, respectively, year over year. Consequently, the total operating expenses ended up increasing 17.8% to $19.5 million versus Q1 2021.

Here is some key information from the Q1 2022 earnings report:

  • Total suites increased by 8.5% to 12,445, including 960 that the REIT has a 50% stake in.
  • Average rent per suite increased by 6.0% to $1,404 in March 2022 versus March 2021.
  • Occupancy rate improved 4.2% to 95.5% in March 2022 versus March 2021.
  • Net operating income (NOI) increased 22.2% to $32.4 million.
  • Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 17.8% to $19.1 million.
  • FFO per unit increased by 16.7% to $0.133, resulting in an FFO payout ratio of about 64% for the quarter.

The same-property metrics shown in the bullet points below are also telling, as they show performance without impacts from new asset contributions:

  • Same-property average rent per suite increased by 5.3% to $1,391 in March 2022.
  • Same-property occupancy improved 4.8% year over year to 96.4% in March 2022.
  • Same-property NOI margin improved 1.2% to 62.8% in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021.
  • Same-property NOI of $28.9 million for the quarter increased 12.1% compared to Q1 2021.

Valuation and dividend

At $12.57 per unit at writing, InterRent REIT stock yields 2.7%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be about 59% this year. So, investors can expect its dividend-growth streak to continue. For reference, the defensive REIT increased its cash distribution at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% in the past five years. The stock is undervalued meaningfully by 35% according to the 12-month analyst consensus price target on Yahoo Finance, which implies near-term upside potential of approximately 54%!

Foolish investor takeaway

InterRent REIT’s interest coverage and debt service coverage were 3.31 times and 1.84 times, respectively, at the end of Q1 2022. They are slightly lower than a year ago but still healthy.

The market correction is a good time to build a position in undervalued InterRent REIT stock. As a smaller player in the residential REIT space, it has greater price appreciation potential when the stock market turns around — whenever that may be.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of InterRent REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Retired Investors: Strengthen Your Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you a retired investor looking to optimize your portfolio for passive income? Here are three stocks you should consider!

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Ways to Offset the Effect of Rising Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees can stretch their pensions and earn passive income from a third source to offset the effect of runaway inflation.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? Here Are 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

The perfect time to start investing is in a market downturn. Take advantage of attractive valuations with these top dividend…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Pet Valu (TSX:PET): 18.18% Return From IPO Is the Beginning of Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A leading retailer of pet food and one of the successful IPOs in 2021 is an intriguing and fantastic option…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Steady Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

Solid dividend growth should help put a floor under top income stocks during turbulent times.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Stock Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

| Kay Ng

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stock is a solid pick for conservative investors. It's reasonably valued today to start a position.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 Valuable REIT Stocks Analysts Recommend on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three real estate investment trusts are perfect buys for those seeking value and passive income. And with the TSX…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner Stocks to Kickstart Portfolio Growth

| Adam Othman

Several beginner stocks offer a solid enough return potential that you can experience decent capital appreciation without pushing through your…

Read more »