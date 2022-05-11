Home » Investing » Why Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) Cryptocurrency Just Cratered This Week

Why Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) Cryptocurrency Just Cratered This Week

Is it all over for investors of Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) after losing 90% in market value this week?

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

The last few days have been extremely painful for investors of Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA). After gaining a stunning 13,000% in 2021, the LUNA token has slumped close to 90% in the last 24 hours. So, what has driven this massive decline?

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) gained significant traction in 2021 and is one of the largest stablecoins in the world. At its peak, the market cap of UST stood at US$18 billion, which has since fallen to US$8 billion.

Basically, the UST token (backed by Terra), which is pegged to the U.S. dollar got hit with an attack that broke its “peg.” The price of the UST token generally hovers around $1 and has currently fallen to $0.64 at the time of writing, making market participants extremely nervous.

People park their funds in a stablecoin to benefit from functionalities such as low volatility and ease of transfer. While minor price fluctuations offer arbitrage opportunities to traders, the ongoing downward spiral in the price of UST has taken the cryptocurrency world by storm.

Why has the LUNA token lost market value?

Terra is a blockchain network, where stablecoins are used to power a global payments system. The network aims to integrate the price stability of fiat currencies with the robust payment capabilities of a blockchain. Here, the LUNA token is used to stabilize the price of the UST and the two digital currencies are mutually dependent.

For example, the LUNA token is burned when demand for the UST increases, ensuring the stablecoin price is maintained at $1. But if the UST is viewed as unstable, the price of LUNA will decline at an accelerated pace. Right now, the price of the LUNA token stands at US$2.68 compared to US$116, at the start of April.

Crypto experts believe the attack on UST was a coordinated one where the attacker pulled out US$300 million worth of the stablecoin from Curve Finance. The UST was then dumped, resulting in widespread panic and the depeg of the token.

In order to increase the price of UST, the Luna Foundation Guard sold off assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and bought UST, driving BTC and ETH prices lower.

What’s next for LUNA and UST?

Stablecoins thrive on utility, which is critical to maintaining demand and defending their peg. The utility of the UST stablecoin increased manifold due to the popularity of the Anchor protocol, which offers liquidity providers an annual yield of 19.5%.

Between 40% and 70% of total UST supply is part of Anchor, which was one of the most admired DeFi protocols with US$17 billion of total value locked. Expectedly, the extraordinary turn of events has led to a sustained selloff across Anchor driving total value locked to US$2.45 billion.

The backers of LUNA announced a loan totaling $1.5 billion from their reserve, which includes US$750 million in BTC tokens to protect the peg. Further, US$1.4 billion was moved from a reserve wallet to stabilize the UST.

At the start of May, the wallet had more than US$4 billion in reserve assets, most of which has all been lost. I believe it will be difficult for Terra to regain investor confidence, even if the peg recovers to $1, as there is always a chance for another coordinated attack.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Terra.

More on Cryptocurrency

grow dividends
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) Is up 13.7% Today

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) reported its first-quarter earnings yesterday.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

3 Crypto Plays That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite their below-par performances in 2022, three crypto plays on the TSX are potential millionaire makers.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: Ripple’s Lawyer Comes Out Swinging

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs, the developers of XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), have come out swinging in their legal defence against the SEC.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Is Warren Buffett Right? Should You Avoid Crypto?

| Adam Othman

If all you want to do with Bitcoin is make money from investing in it, you may not see eye…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Prices Fell Last Week

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum have fallen spectacularly from all-time highs but remain top bets for long-term investors.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Add to Your Watchlist in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see why cryptocurrencies such as Tron have the potential to outpace market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum going forward.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Better Bet: Solana vs. Avalanche

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my take on whether Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) or Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is the better bet in this environment right now.

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Will a Win Move XRP’s Price?

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs is racking up procedural wins in the XRP (CRYPTO:CRP) lawsuit. Will they move the price?

Read more »