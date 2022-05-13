Home » Investing » 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

These dividend stocks offer good yields right now for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The market pullback is giving retirees and other TFSA investors a chance to buy attractive dividend stocks at reasonable prices for portfolios focused on passive income.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) trades near $17.80 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $22 last summer. The company had a rough time in 2021 due to some operational challenges that reduced revenue for the year and led to expensive repairs.

Investors dumped the stock due to the issues, sending TransAlta Renewables shares as low as $16 at one point in early 2022. Bargain hunters moved in at that level, and the share price bounced back above $19 last month, but it has since dipped amid the broader slide in the equity markets.

TransAlta fixed the issue at is gas-fired power plant that had an unplanned outage last year. The company has also put the process in place to repair the foundations on 50 wind towers at Kent Hills sites in New Brunswick. That work is expected to require capital expenditures of about $120 million and is targeted for completion by the end of next year.

In the meantime, recently acquired assets and completed projects will help offset the revenue hit in 2022. In fact, TransAlta Renewables reported a 13% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of this year. Free cash flow rose 9%.

Investors who buy the stock at the current price can pick up a solid 5.25% dividend yield and simply wait for the Kent Hills projects and other developments in the pipeline to boost revenue in the next few years.

CIBC

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) trades for close to $137 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high of $167.50. The steep pullback is due to a correction in the broader banking sector.

Investors are concerned that high inflation will remain in place longer than expected and force the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher and faster than previously anticipated. Economists increasingly think avoiding a recession as a result is going to be difficult.

In addition, a steep rise in mortgage rates will cool off the hot Canadian housing market. In the event rates move too high and stay elevated for a few years, homeowners might be forced to sell if they can’t cover the increase in payments when they go to renew their loans.

The canary in the housing coal mine could be investment properties. A recent study indicated that as much as 40% of the market in some provinces is owned by people with multiple properties. If prices start to slide and speculators panic, a wave of listings could hit the market and set off a domino effect.

That being said, CIBC and its peers have ample capital to ride out some tough times and the dividend looks very safe. CIBC raised the payout by 10% for fiscal 2022. The bank remains very profitable and at 9.5 times trailing 12-month earnings the stock appears cheap.

Investors who buy CIBC at the current share price can pick up a 4.7% dividend yield.

The bottom line on good dividend stocks to buy for passive income

TransAlta Renewables and CIBC look oversold right now and pay attractive dividends with above-average yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TransAlta Renewables.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Owning top dividend stocks and using the payouts to buy more shares is a popular RRSP investing strategy.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Increased Market Uncertainties

| Vineet Kulkarni

Conservative investors should consider these TSX dividend stocks for their long-term portfolios.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Zero-Effort Tricks to Turn $20,000 Into $200K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tricks can turn pretty much any passive-income stock into riches, and with almost zero effort.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Market Selloff: These 2 Canadian Stocks Just Increased Their Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many stocks have struggled recently, these two Canadian stocks are firing on all cylinders and even just increased their…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Buy a Home, Rent, or Invest? The Bull and Bear Case for Each

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors looking to invest in the housing market have a lot to consider, so which should you buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Attractive TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy good dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Severely Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock may be beaten down, but it offers a whole lot to love, as the economy…

Read more »