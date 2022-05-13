Home » Investing » Algonquin’s Q1 Earnings Show it’s 1 of the Safest Stocks You Can Buy

Algonquin’s Q1 Earnings Show it’s 1 of the Safest Stocks You Can Buy

While several stocks continue to fall significantly in price, Algonquin just reminded us why it’s one of the safest stocks you can buy.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

In the current market environment, utility stocks are among the best and safest stocks you can buy. So, it’s understandable that investors have been anxious to see how Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) has been performing lately and where it can go from here.

Typically, utility stocks are lower-risk investments in many ways. The stocks aren’t very volatile. But that’s a result of having highly safe and robust operations with predictable growth.

Algonquin is slightly different from other utility stocks, because it offers considerable exposure to green energy. The company is still incredibly defensive, though. Roughly two-thirds of its business still comes from its utility segment. Plus, renewable energy generation is also a highly defensive industry.

This makes Algonquin an attractive long-term investment. It’s still incredibly safe and reliable, but the company increases its long-term growth potential by having exposure to renewable energy.

So, without further ado, let’s see how Algonquin, one of the safest Canadian stocks, performed in the first quarter and why it’s worth a buy today.

Algonquin’s solid earnings lead to a 6% dividend increase

In the first quarter of 2022, Algonquin reported revenue of $735.7 million, an increase of 16% compared to the first quarter of last year. These sales led Algonquin to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, which is right in line with the consensus estimate and a penny more than it did in 2021.

These are solid earnings, especially while many other companies struggle in the current market environment, showing investors that Algonquin is one of the safest stocks you can buy.

In addition, Algonquin’s adjusted EBITDA was also in line with consensus estimates coming in just slightly below. However, with the stock earning over $330 million in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, it was significant growth from the $283 million it earned last year.

This impressive growth led Algonquin, one of the best Canadian Dividend Aristocrat stocks, to increase its dividend again. This year the dividend increase is an attractive 6%. So, the total annual dividend is now US$$0.7233 per share, which equates to a yield of roughly 5.4% as of Thursday’s closing price.

Algonquin is one of the safest stocks to buy in this environment

The significant dividend yield that Algonquin offers, in addition to how diversified its operations are, are two of the main reasons why it’s one of the safest stocks you can buy today.

The reason it can pay such an attractive and reliable dividend is because its operations are highly defensive. As a result, utility stocks have always been some of the best to buy if you’re looking for predictable and stable long-term growth potential.

These stocks will never grow rapidly as a tech stock might. However, they are extremely defensive, and governments regulate the industry. So, their future income is a lot more predictable, which is why they are some of the safest stocks you can buy.

Therefore, when you consider that Algonquin has sold off recently, it’s now considerably cheap, especially for a stock that’s not very volatile. In fact, as of Thursday’s close, Algonquin trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 18.1 times.

Therefore, Algonquin is one of the best and safest stocks you can buy to help shore up your portfolio in this market environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

BUY ALERT: 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Add Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians looking for relief in a volatile market should snatch up dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) in the middle…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend ETFs That Will Earn You Passive Income

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of variety in income-producing ETFs, and a smart thing to do is look beyond the distribution…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock Rises on Strong Profit: Dividend Boost

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock surprised analysts with strong earnings results year over year, beating earnings estimates by 72%!

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Insanely Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Top-quality TSX dividend stocks are on sale after the recent market corrections. Here are two stocks that look insanely cheap…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

5 Differences: Real Estate Investing vs. REIT Investing

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing and REIT investing can both be rewarding. Here are some differences as food for thought.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks for Safe Income and Capital Protection

| Kay Ng

Retirees can plan for the current market downturn by having sufficient cash and cash equivalents for their everyday needs.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks offer good yields right now for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »