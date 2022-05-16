Home » Investing » How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $195,000 for Retirement

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $195,000 for Retirement

Young investors can take advantage of this popular investing strategy to build a TFSA retirement fund.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Young Canadian investors are using their TFSA to build stock portfolios for a self-directed pension. One popular strategy for boosting total returns involves owning top dividend stocks and using the distributions to buy more shares.

Power of compounding

Investors in the early part of their careers can harness the power of time to help them create a meaningful retirement fund from relatively small initial investments.

Top Canadian dividend stocks pay reliable and growing distributions supported by rising income and higher profits. This, in turn, tends to lead to a rising share price, as investors feel comfortable with the company’s ability to deliver attractive total returns.

Each new share purchased by the dividends increases the size of the payout received on the next distribution. Over the course of 20 or 30 years, this process can have a meaningful impact on the value of an investor’s portfolio.

Let’s take a look at one top Canadian dividend stock that is a good example of how the strategy works and should continue to be an attractive pick for a TFSA pension.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a utility company with $58 billion in assets located across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power production, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution operations. Fortis gets 99% of its revenue from regulated assets, so the cash flow is generally predictable and reliable.

Fortis drives revenue and profit growth through strategic acquisitions and internal development projects. The current $20 billion capital program is expected to increase the rate base by about $10 billion by the end of 2026. As a result, management is providing dividend growth guidance of about 6% per year through at least 2025.

The board raised the dividend in each of the past 48 years, so investors should feel confident that the trend will continue. Fortis is evaluating a number of other capital projects that could get added to the development portfolio in the next few years. If these get the green light, the size of the dividend increases could be increased, and the horizon for the payout hikes at that level extended.

Another large acquisition could also occur as the utility sector consolidates. Fortis hired a mergers and acquisitions expert to the senior management team last year. The company has a successful track record of adding new businesses to the asset portfolio, with the last two large deals occurring in the United States.

At the time of writing, Fortis trades near $63 per share and provides a 3.4% dividend yield. Investors who bought $10,000 of Fortis stock 25 years ago would now have about $195,000 with the dividends reinvested. In addition, the original $10,000 investment would currently generate more than $6,600 per year in dividends if all the dividends had been used to buy more shares.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA total returns

There is no guarantee Fortis will deliver the same results in the next 25 years, but the stock still deserves to be an anchor pick, and the strategy of buying top dividend stocks and using the payouts to acquire new shares is a proven one for building wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Fortis.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada-based, dividend-paying companies such as Enbridge, TC Energy and Pembina Pipeline should be on the top of your buying list…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs Could Double Your Capital Within a Decade

| Adam Othman

While better known for their dividend potential, quite a few REITs offer capital-appreciation potential.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Non-Tech Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends!

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks can grow your money faster with strong price appreciation. Some require active investing, while others can be held…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Commercial REITs for Prudent Investors

| Adam Othman

Commercial REITs offer you exposure to asset classes most investors don’t have access to, but they also offer robust growth…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

1 Real Estate Stock to Grab at a 37% Discount

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discount, especially if it’s on a stock that has proven its mettle and…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let a Recession Eat Up Your Retirement Money

| Puja Tayal

You don’t want to retire in an economy moving towards recession and lose some of your retirement money. Guess what?…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Printing Machine

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks for a passive income stream, your approach should be more "holistic" than simply focusing on the…

Read more »