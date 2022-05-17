Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is it Dangerous for First-Timers to Invest in May 2022?

Is it Dangerous for First-Timers to Invest in May 2022?

First-time investors can still invest in 2022 and have peace of mind, provided the positions are in two blue-chip stocks.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market made an incredible comeback in 2021 following the pandemic scare in the previous year. The TSX recorded new highs to start this year, peaking at 22,087.20 on March 29, 2022. However, the index is currently under extreme pressure from supply chain disruptions, rapidly rising inflation, and tightening monetary policy by the Bank of Canada.

The stock market appears unstable, but it displays resiliency amid the market turbulence. First-time investors can still proceed with their plans to build a portfolio in 2022 or earn passive income to counter inflation. But if you have the investment appetite, buying and holding is the winning strategy today.

Blue-chip stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) will not disappoint investors, regardless of age or stock market experience. The former is a dividend pioneer, while the latter is a Dividend Aristocrat. Owning one or both should give you peace of mind.

Dividend pioneer

BMO is Canada’s oldest bank and the first company ever to share a portion of its profits with shareholders through dividends. The dividend track record (193 years) is approaching two centuries. In the sector’s dividend bonanza in late 2021, the $88.21 billion lender announced the most significant percentage increase in dividends (25%) among the Big Five banks.

As of this writing, BMO trades at a slight discount (-1.23% year to date). At $132.01 per share, the dividend offer is 4.03%. There’s room for dividend growth, as the payout ratio is only 34.75%. In all of 45.49 years, the total return is 28,928.29% (12.15% CAGR).

Based on market analysts’ forecasts, the average return potential in one year is 24.3%. The forecast could hold true as BMO moves closer to a mega-merger.

BMO will expand its retail footprint in the U.S. once it obtains regulatory approval to acquire the Bank of the West. Besides providing a gateway to the affluent market in California, the US$16.3 billion deal will make BMO the 13th-largest bank in America.

Darryl White, BMO’s CEO, said, “This acquisition will add meaningful scale, expansion in attractive markets, and capabilities that will enable us to drive greater growth, returns and efficiencies.”

Dividend Aristocrat

Enbridge’s dividend-growth streak of 27 years is the compelling reason to invest in the top-tier energy stock. Also, at $56.56 per share, the dividend yield is 6.08%. Current investors enjoy an 18.08% year-to-date gain on top of the mouth-watering payout.

The Q1 2022 financial results reflect the business stability of this $100 billion energy infrastructure company. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, adjusted earnings increased 6.25% to $1.7 billion versus Q1 2021. Notably, cash from operating activities grew 11.54% to $2.9 billion year over year.

Al Monaco, Enbridge’s president and CEO, said, “Our diversified asset footprint, integrated North American transportation systems, access to tide water, and established renewable power assets and low-carbon execution capabilities, provide us a competitive advantage.”

He added, “The $14 billion of capital we placed into service in 2021, including the Ingleside acquisition, is generating incremental EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth.” Monaco is confident that Enbridge is on target to achieve its full year financial guidance.   

Buy and forget

BMO and Enbridge are excellent stocks for beginners. Both are buy-and-forget assets, too. Accumulate more shares if you want your capital to compound further over time. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Stocks for Beginners

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: This Stock Could Easily Turn $47,000 Into $500,000

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some fundamentally strong stocks for the long term amid the ongoing market selloff could help TFSA investors multiply their…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Growth Stocks for Enormous Returns

| Robin Brown

Canadian growth stocks have fallen fast. If you've got $2,000, there are some serious bargains for enormous returns in the…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Hold During a Volatile Market

| Jed Lloren

Are you wondering which stocks you should be holding right now? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Path to retirement
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Keep in Your Retirement Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you using your TFSA as a way to save for your retirement? Make sure you hold these three stocks!

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

The Dos and Don’ts of Stock Investing in a Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index is falling but is yet to reach the bear zone. It’s better to know the dos…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

How to Create a Complete “Lazy” Stock Portfolio With Just 4 Vanguard ETFs

| Tony Dong

Want a cheap, effective, and hands-off approach to investing? Give this article a read.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Stocks for Beginners

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Perfect for New Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's a stock for new investors to buy for their portfolios but also to help them learn how to analyze…

Read more »