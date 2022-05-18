Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 1 Canadian Bank Stock I’d Buy Before the Victoria Day Holiday

1 Canadian Bank Stock I’d Buy Before the Victoria Day Holiday

This Canadian bank stock has the potential to continue beating analysts’ earnings expectations when it reports its latest quarterly financial results next week.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Most bank stocks in Canada have started recovering this week after struggling and largely underperforming the broader market for months. Worries about slowing global economic growth and a possible recession have taken a toll on investors’ sentiments in the last few months, driving bank stocks lower. Nonetheless, it could be the right time for investors to consider adding some fundamentally strong bank stocks to their portfolios before most big Canadian banks report their results next week.

In this article, I’ll highlight one of my favourite bank stocks on the TSX that I consider worth buying right now ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Scotiabank stock

By market capitalization, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is currently the third-largest bank in Canada after Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The shares of Scotiabank have risen by nearly 3% in the last three sessions but still continue to underperform the TSX Composite. The bank is gearing up to report its April quarter financial results next week on May 25. Investors’ rising expectations from its upcoming earnings event could be one of the reasons, driving its stock higher this week.

Solid financial recovery track record

In its fiscal year 2021 (ended in October 2021), Scotiabank’s well-diversified business model showcased resilience, as the Canadian banking giant came back on its financial growth trend sooner than expected after facing COVID-19-related headwinds for several quarters. It reported $31.3 billion in total revenue that fiscal year. Strong non-interest income and loan growth, along with the solid performance of its Canadian advisory and asset management businesses, advanced its financial recovery. With this, Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 stood strong at $7.87 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations. These earnings figures also showcased positive growth over its pre-pandemic earnings levels of $31 billion (in fiscal 2019).

With the help of continued rising economic activities and easing pandemic-related restrictions, the bank’s earnings growth remained solid in Q1 of its fiscal year 2022 (ended in January) as well. In the January quarter, Scotiabank registered a 14% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its adjusted earnings to $2.15 per share with the help of strong operating results across business segments. To add optimism, its adjusted net profit margin expanded further in Q1 to around 32.9% from 28.8% a year ago.

Why BNS stock is worth buying now

It’s important to note that Scotiabank has consistently been beating analysts’ earnings estimates for six quarters in a row. Analysts now estimate its earnings for the April quarter to rise by just 3.9% YoY to around $1.97 per share. Given its recent strong earnings-growth momentum and consistently increasing economic activities in the post-pandemic world, I find these estimates too conservative. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if Scotiabank manages to crush Street’s expectations in Q2 as well.

In addition, a rising interest rate environment could boost Scotiabank’s near-term financial growth outlook and enhance its profitability further. I expect all these positive factors to help BNS stock recover fast. Its handsome dividend yield of around 4.9% makes it even more attractive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks That Pay Canadians Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX companies such as Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are well positioned to deliver outsized gains…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Canadians Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can look to add dividend-paying stocks such as TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to their portfolios…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Bank Stocks That Weathered the Market Storms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market storms come and go, but two TSX big bank stocks have endured them through the years regardless of the…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Bank Stocks

Attain Passive Income and Growth From 1 Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to attain passive income and growth in your portfolio? It can be hard to attain that from a single…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stock Picks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Thanks to their generous and reliable dividends, Canadian banking makes for smart additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

TD Stock TFSA Investors Could’ve Had $225K in the Last 13 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has years of growth behind it and years ahead. In fact, Motley Fool investors could have a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Bank Stocks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Stock: A Great Yield

| Andrew Button

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) has a huge yield. Is it worth it?

Read more »