What is Considered a Good Dividend Stock? 2 Financial Stocks That Fit the Bill

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Both financial stocks offer strong cash flows and long-term growth strategies that could support future shareholder returns.

AGF Management (TSX:AGF.B) has surged nearly 59% over the last year while continuing to reward shareholders with dividends.

Dividend investing can be one of the simplest ways to build long-term wealth while creating a steady stream of passive income. But in my opinion, a good dividend stock is about much more than just a high yield. Beyond dividend yield, investors should also look for companies with durable businesses, reliable cash flows, and a history of rewarding shareholders consistently over time.

That’s exactly why many investors turn to financial stocks. Banks and asset managers often generate recurring earnings through lending, investing, and wealth management activities, allowing them to support stable dividend payments even during uncertain market conditions.

Two Canadian financial stocks that stand out right now are AGF Management (TSX:AGF.B) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Both companies offer attractive dividends backed by solid financial performance and long-term growth strategies. In this article, I’ll explain why these two financial stocks could be worth considering for income-focused investors right now.

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AGF Management stock continues to reward shareholders

AGF Management is a Toronto-based asset manager with businesses across investments, private markets, and wealth management. Through these divisions, the company offers equity, fixed income, alternative, and multi-asset investment strategies to retail, institutional, and private wealth clients.

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Following a 59% rally over the last 12 months, AGF stock currently trades at $16.67 per share with a market cap of roughly $1.1 billion. At current levels, the stock offers a quarterly dividend yield of 3.3%.

One reason behind AGF’s strong recent performance is its increasingly diversified business model. The company has expanded its investment capabilities and broadened its geographic reach, helping it perform well across varying market environments.

In the first quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in February), AGF posted free cash flow of $36 million, up 14% year over year (YoY), driven mainly by higher management, advisory, and administration fees. These fees climbed to $92.5 million as demand for the company’s investment offerings strengthened.

AGF has also been focusing on expanding its alternative investment business and introducing new investment products. With strong cash generation and growing demand for alternative investments, AGF Management looks well-positioned to continue rewarding investors over the long term.

TD Bank stock remains a dependable dividend giant

Toronto-Dominion Bank, or TD Bank, is one of North America’s largest banks, serving millions of customers through its Canadian banking, U.S. retail banking, wealth management and insurance, and wholesale banking operations.

Following a 70% jump over the last year, TD stock currently trades at $148.14 per share and carries a massive market cap of $247 billion. It’s also continuing to provide investors with a quarterly dividend yield of 3%.

TD’s latest results show why it remains a dependable dividend stock. In the February 2026 quarter, the bank’s reported net income jumped 45% YoY to $4 billion, while adjusted earnings rose 16% to a record $4.2 billion.

Similarly, the bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking segment delivered record revenue and earnings with the help of higher loan and deposit volumes. Meanwhile, its wealth management and insurance business also posted record earnings, while wholesale banking benefited from strong trading and fee income growth.

Notably, TD ended the quarter with a strong Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.5%, giving it a solid capital cushion. While the bank continues to spend on U.S. anti-money-laundering remediation and control improvements, its strong earnings base, large customer network, and diversified operations continue to support its dividends.