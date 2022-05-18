Home » Investing » Enthusiast Gaming Stock Soars 37% on 127% Increase in Profit

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Soars 37% on 127% Increase in Profit

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:EGLX) stock exploded 37% on strong profit in the first quarter, and more is likely on the way this year.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:ELGX) soared up to 37% on Tuesday, as the company announced its first-quarter earnings.

  • Enthusiast saw revenue climb 57% year over year to $47.2 million
  • Gross profit jumped 127% to $13.5 million
  • Subscriptions also climbed 83% to $3.3 million for the quarter

What happened in Q1 for Enthusiast Gaming stock?

Enthusiast stock remained confident of its long-term growth outlook after reporting a strong first quarter — one that management stated has been historically slow in the industry. Revenue climbed 57% to $47.2 million for the quarter, up from $30 million the year before. The increase came from more subscriptions, stronger rates per minute across both web and video, and more direct sales.

This led the company to an enormous profit increase of 127% year over year. The company reported $13.5 million in gross profit compared to $5.9 million the year before. Direct sales also saw incredible growth at 136% year over year, with subscription revenue, making an 83% increase to $3.3 million.

Paid subscribers rose to 277,000, up 70% from the same time in 2021. Furthermore, the company’s audience boomed to 11.3 billion views of content, up 14% year over year.

What Enthusiast Gaming management said on Q1

Management was happy with the strong start to 2022, considering that the first quarter is usually a slow one for gaming. This may give them a head start going in 2022, with more growth available through direct sales and an increase in paid subscribers.

“Our team is well positioned to continue delivering rapid top line growth, while increasing gross profit at a significantly faster rate. Further, to be able to accelerate revenue growth in a quarter that is seasonally the slowest is a strong sign for the balance of the year. We are confident these trends will continue as we focus on meeting profitability objectives in the short term.”

Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming

What’s next for Enthusiast Gaming stock?

Enthusiast Gaming stock isn’t just seeing an increase in value from its paid subscriptions. It continues to renew contracts for additional business through key partners. This includes DoorDash, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and more. This has been spurred on thanks to the company’s incredible increase in views, up to 11.3 billion during the last quarter.

And it’s just not people playing games but viewing the content as well. Gaming esport teams on Twitch increased substantially. Furthermore, a new partnership in the non-fungible token marketplace could create even more revenue boosts. And is a great match for a global online company such as Enthusiast Gaming stock.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock, however, remain far lower than where analysts have it pegged at $8.70 per share as a target price. Right now, shares trade at just $3.20. That would represent a potential upside of 178% as of writing.

Shares were up 35% at the time of writing and are down 15% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Lightspeed could be an attractive ecommerce stock for Canadian investors
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Earnings Preview: Has the Stock Finally Bottomed Out?

| Jitendra Parashar

Expectations for the company's earnings could account for LSPD's big rally in the last few days.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stock That Missed Earnings by a Mile

| Adam Othman

Good earnings reports are usually positive catalysts that help stocks turn things around for the better. Bad and missed earnings…

Read more »

game gamble
Tech Stocks

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Zooms After its Q1 Earnings: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite a recent breakout, EGLX stock is still trading 56% down for the last 12 months.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada's latest inflation numbers and investors’ reaction to the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments about the economy could…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons This Is the Best Time to Buy Tech Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) look attractive at current levels.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Already on the Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth stocks with a strong rebound in the next year, these two tech stocks are definitely…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

Why to Buy Stocks Right Now for a Wealthy Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Now is a great time to buy the dip in these fundamentally strong, high-growth stocks for a wealthy retirement.

Read more »