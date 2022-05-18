Home » Investing » Generate a Stable Retirement Income

Generate a Stable Retirement Income

Looking for stable retirement income? Here’s one of the best defensive stocks on the market that also boasts a juicy stable dividend.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

Generating a stable retirement income is the goal of every investor. That goal can be hard for some, as finding those perfect investments to generate income can be daunting for new investors. Fortunately, you don’t need a mountain of cash to start with.

Here’s one stellar stock to start with that should be a core holding in your portfolio.

Why you need something defensive in your portfolio

There are plenty of great stocks on the market that can cater to investor growth or income needs. Few can provide for both, and fewer still can do so while boasting a massive defensive moat.

That defensive appeal is something that is often overlooked by investors, particularly those that are newer to investing. This is where the appeal of Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) comes into play.

Fortis is a utility, and it generates revenue by generating and then distributing power and gas. The sheer necessity of electricity and gas to our society makes Fortis a great defensive stock. The fact that Fortis’s business is backed by long-term regulatory contracts that span decades elevates that appeal even further.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Fortis is huge. The company boasts 10 different utility operations that are located across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Collectively, they account for $58 billion in assets and over 3.4 million utility customers.

The regulated nature of its business means that Fortis generates a reliable revenue stream. It also means that Fortis can invest in various growth initiatives. Fortis has historically taken an aggressive stance on expansion, seeking out acquisition targets that offer exposure to new markets or that are complementary to its existing operations.

Recently, that growth has shifted internally to upgrading existing facilities and transitioning others towards renewables. Those efforts will help to solidify Fortis’s already impressive moat. Overall, the company has earmarked a goal of achieving a 75% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2035.

Why settle for growth or income when you can attain both?

Fortis is a great stock for any growth-seeking investor. In fact, the company handily dispels the often-mentioned criticisms of utility stocks, such as they lack any real incentive for growth.

But Fortis is also a great income stock, which is key to generating a stable retirement income.

Fortis currently offers investors a quarterly dividend, which carries a yield of 3.37%. To put those earnings into context, a $35,000 investment will earn a first-year income of nearly $1,180. Keep in mind that investors not ready to draw on that income are better served by reinvesting it until needed. This will also allow the investment to continue growing on autopilot.

Another factor to consider is Fortis’s annual dividend hike. Fortis has established a precedent of providing investors with annual handsome upticks to that dividend. In fact, Fortis has continued that process for over 48 years without fail and has planned to continue that practice.

In other words, buying Fortis today could seriously help generate a stable retirement income stream.

Final thoughts

No investment is without risk, and that includes Fortis. Fortunately, utilities are excellent investments, even during times of volatility.

In my opinion, Fortis is a great investment to generate a stable retirement income that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now While They Still Offer High Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks have sold off lately and now offer incredibly attractive yields, making them some of the best…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$50 stocks have the potential to consistently put cash in your pockets in the coming years.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Dream Unlimited Stock the Best Deal on the TSX Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Unlimited (TSX:DRM) stock posted earnings that beat out estimates, and no one talked about it! So, is everyone else…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Stable Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you have idle cash, consider putting it in these TSX stocks for attractive returns.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Canadian REITs With Yields of 5%. Which Is Better?

| Kay Ng

Begin earning passive rental income from buying Canadian REITs. Here are two that provide yields of about 5%.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Stantec Incorporated Stock: Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in growth stocks like Stantec if you are looking for assets with exceptional fundamentals for long-term growth.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $65/Week 100% TAX FREE!

| Robin Brown

Want to know how to earn $65 a week completely tax free? Utilize your TFSA to build a sustainable passive-income…

Read more »