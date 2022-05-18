Home » Investing » Is Dream Unlimited Stock the Best Deal on the TSX Today?

Is Dream Unlimited Stock the Best Deal on the TSX Today?

Dream Unlimited (TSX:DRM) stock posted earnings that beat out estimates, and no one talked about it! So, is everyone else missing out?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Dream Unlimited (TSX:DRM) announced its earnings results last week, and there were pretty much crickets across the board. While earnings beat estimates, the news came just as the TSX was seeing some positive action for the first time in months.

That left Dream Unlimited stock on the back burner for many. But today, I’m going to dig into these results and see whether it’s now one of the best deals on the TSX today.

What happened?

Dream Unlimited is the head company of several real estate investment trusts (REITs). It’s been launching several REITs in spaces that include industrial and residential properties. It’s even working with the government to receive funding for affordable housing and net-zero-carbon-emission communities. It also announced this quarter a joint venture to form a $1.5 billion develop-to-hold global sovereign wealth fund made of 68 acres for development.

As for the earnings results, first-quarter revenue increased to $53 million year over year — up 6%. Earnings also increased to $57 million — a huge win from a loss of about $4.8 million the year before. Diluted earnings per share also came in at $0.96 — up from a loss of $0.10 per share the year before.

“In the first four months of 2022 we were chosen to develop LeBreton Flats Library Parcel, Quayside, launched Dream Residential REIT, and created the $1.5 billion GTA industrial development fund as well as growing Dream Industrial REIT, Dream Impact Fund and Trust, adding significant value to our company and growing our pipeline of irreplaceable real estate and funds.”

Michael Cooper, chief responsible officer

Analysts were watching the TSX that day

Here’s the thing: Dream Unlimited stock reported solid results, but they weren’t exactly exciting. It basically was business as usual, except for the new residential REIT. However, I’m a bit surprised analysts weren’t more excited about the earnings-per-share beat.

Earnings per share were estimated at $0.56 but instead came in much higher at $0.96 per share. And this seems to be the reason why only two analysts weighed in on Dream Unlimited stock. Both analysts didn’t have much to say beyond reiterating a buy rating and their share price for the stock. That remains at about $57 per share.

That’s significant and falls within the target price consensus of analysts today. Shares of Dream Unlimited stock trade at about $44.50 as of writing. This would represent a potential upside of 28%! And as Dream is an REIT supporter, it offers a 0.89% dividend yield as well.

Foolish takeaway

There was a lot of noise going on during Dream Unlimited stock’s earnings announcement. But it remains that fundamentally the stock is a strong buy. It offers exposure to several areas of booming real estate and continues to trade at a cheap price. That’s both in terms of potential upside but also as it trades at 1.35 times book value and 18.19 times earnings.

Is it the best deal on the TSX today? Maybe not. But it certainly offers some significant growth for those wanting dividends and returns for the next few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM Unlimited Corp.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Stable Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you have idle cash, consider putting it in these TSX stocks for attractive returns.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Canadian REITs With Yields of 5%. Which Is Better?

| Kay Ng

Begin earning passive rental income from buying Canadian REITs. Here are two that provide yields of about 5%.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Stantec Incorporated Stock: Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in growth stocks like Stantec if you are looking for assets with exceptional fundamentals for long-term growth.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $65/Week 100% TAX FREE!

| Robin Brown

Want to know how to earn $65 a week completely tax free? Utilize your TFSA to build a sustainable passive-income…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Evergreen Investments for Beginners

| Adam Othman

Choosing leaders from industries that consistently perform well regardless of the market conditions is one of the simplest ways of…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Buy Dividends to Rule Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

You can establish a passive-income stream by investing in high-dividend ETFs like BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB).

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock: Is a 3% Dividend Yield Enough to Make Investors Stay?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) stock has grown 8% in the last week but is down over the last year. So is a…

Read more »