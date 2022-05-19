Home » Investing » Nervous Investors: Buy the BMO Canadian Banks ETF During This Recovery!

Nervous Investors: Buy the BMO Canadian Banks ETF During This Recovery!

The TSX continued its rebound this week, which is why it’s a great time to get on the Big Six banks. But why not get all of them with this stock for nervous investors?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
A person suffering

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been seven months — seven long months — of the TSX falling from the highs of last November. Sure, we saw some rebounds during that time, but as of March 29, the market has been in a free fall — that is, until last week.

News that a market correction was official turned investor sentiment positive. After the TSX fell 10.8% from March 29, shares started to turn around. And what’s more, it hasn’t stopped yet.

While this doesn’t mean another fall won’t come, it does mean there is a good reason to buy at these levels. But what if you’re a nervous investor? Don’t worry; I have the stock for you.

Buy the Big Six

The Big Six banks have historically come out of recessions, economic downturns, market correction, even the pandemic to pre-fall levels within a year. That’s why they’ve long been touted as some of the best buys on the TSX, whether you’re a nervous investor or not.

But instead of buying them all separately, you can pick up an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on them all. And right now, BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) looks like a strong option.

The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Big Six banks by investing in them all. However, it adds some more returns by offering call options. Plus, you also get in on the banks’ dividend yields. The ETF currently yields at 5.31% as of writing.

Why this ETF?

There are a lot of ETFs out there. There are even tonnes offered by this bank in particular. But the reason I like ZWB is because it offers a high dividend yield, while also offering stable returns by investing in the Big Six banks. But the covered call option does allow for slightly more returns than just investing in a Big Six bank ETF.

You may wonder as a nervous investor whether investing solely in the Big Six banks is a good idea. But remember, the banks also invest in other sectors as well. Their sole goal is to make money. And that’s good for you.

Historically, the banks continue to perform well again and again. And that’s over the last decade. Meanwhile, other sectors can’t boast the same, especially sectors like energy and utilities, where there has been a major shift.

Value on value

Now, you can pick up ZWB ETF while it’s on the rebound, but also while it’s still of value. Shares are down 5.4% year to date and almost 10% since March 29, when things went south. Yet that’s starting to change, with shares up 2% in the last week, like many other companies on the TSX today.

So, now is a great time to lock in a dividend yield of 5.31%, get in on shares while they’re still down and look forward to more growth upwards. Again, even if there is another fall, overall, you’ll see your shares rebound to pre-fall prices of around $23.50. That’s an upside of 16% as of writing!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank Stock I’d Buy Before the Victoria Day Holiday

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian bank stock has the potential to continue beating analysts’ earnings expectations when it reports its latest quarterly financial…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks That Pay Canadians Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX companies such as Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are well positioned to deliver outsized gains…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Canadians Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can look to add dividend-paying stocks such as TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to their portfolios…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Bank Stocks That Weathered the Market Storms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market storms come and go, but two TSX big bank stocks have endured them through the years regardless of the…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Bank Stocks

Attain Passive Income and Growth From 1 Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to attain passive income and growth in your portfolio? It can be hard to attain that from a single…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stock Picks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Thanks to their generous and reliable dividends, Canadian banking makes for smart additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

TD Stock TFSA Investors Could’ve Had $225K in the Last 13 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has years of growth behind it and years ahead. In fact, Motley Fool investors could have a…

Read more »