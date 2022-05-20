Home » Investing » What’s Next for Premium Brands Stock?

What’s Next for Premium Brands Stock?

Shares of the specialty food production and distribution company have fallen about 25% since last October.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Specialty Brands faces higher raw materials costs.

Almost all growth stocks have lost sheen in the past six months. Rising interest rates and an absence of COVID-related growth triggers have pulled many of them down. Specialty food products company Premium Brands Holding (TSX:PBH) was no exception. Since last October, the stock has fallen 25% and is currently trading around $100.

The company experienced flattish growth during the pandemic, but it soon recovered. Discretionary spending normalizing post-pandemic could drive demand for Premium Brands. However, fast-rising interest rates and valuation concerns could still weigh on the stock.

Let’s see if PBH stock is a worthy bet for long-term investors.  

What does Premium Brands do?

Premium Brands is a $4.6 billion company that operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The first one manufactures food that focuses on convenience and lifestyle, while the Premium Food Distribution vertical takes care of its wholesale business and differentiated food distribution. The Specialty Foods segment contributes 60% of the total revenues, while Premium Foods contributes the rest.

The company has popular brands like Harvest Meats, Hempler’s, Freybe, Expresco, Piller’s, Deli Chef, etc., under its umbrella. It has Canadian operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, and U.S. operations in Arizona, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, and Washington.

Solid topline growth with thin margins

Its revenues and net income have grown by 22% CAGR in the last five years, resulting in a stock return of 25% in absolute terms. The TSX Composite Index returned 30% in the same period. However, in the last 10 years, PBH stock returned a massive 710%, while broader market returned a mere 80%!

Though Premium Brands have shown a handsome topline growth in the past, it operates with thin margins and a large debt. The company could see additional pressure on its profit margins in the next few quarters, driven by rising raw material prices and fuel costs.

Notably, Premium Brands has been active on the inorganic growth front. Since 2005, it has invested $2.8 billion across 77 transactions. These deals expanded its product portfolio and also contributed to higher revenues. As a result, Premium Brands expects to grow its revenues to $6 billion by 2023, which would represent 16% growth.

Dividends and valuation

PBH stock currently yields 2.8% and has been consistently paying shareholders since 2009. Along with a decent yield, PBH pays almost half of its earnings as dividends, indicating room for dividend growth.

PBH stock is currently trading at 25 times its earnings, which seems reasonable — not a steal — in relation to its average historical valuation. But keep in mind that if broader markets continue to sneeze, growth stocks like PBH might catch a cold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Interesting Buys in Any Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two intriguing buys in any market climate that offer defensive appeal as well as growth and income earning…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations have strong visibility over future earnings and dividend payouts.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: 3 Cheap Canadian REITs to Buy in May 2022

| Kay Ng

You can become a passive landlord today by investing in Canadian REITs. Here are three cheap REITs to consider this…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Ahead of Their Ex-Dividend Dates

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you have some cash lying idle, consider these high-yielding TSX stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Rapidly Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

Worried about inflation? Here are three passive-income stocks to buy that pay rapidly growing dividends.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 4 Safe Stocks to Buy for Decent Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees can offset the impact of runaway inflation by buying safe dividend stocks to create more cash flows.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks are gushing cash. Here's three top stocks that are perfect buys for reliable passive income.

Read more »