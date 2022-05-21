Home » Investing » Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Market corrections can be scary, but they also provide opportunities for investors to put new money to work in great stocks that offer attractive yields and growing payouts.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) trades near $68 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high of $74. Investors who buy now can pick up a 5.4% dividend yield.

BCE is a good stock to buy in the current environment of high inflation. The company has the power to raise prices for its mobile, internet, and TV services and customers are unlikely to cancel their subscriptions, especially for the mobile and internet services they need to manage their daily lives.

BCE is investing in new fibre optic lines that run right to the premises of its customers. This gives clients the broadband they need for work and entertainment while also helping protect BCE’s competitive position. Owning the physical connection to the customer’s building is an asset.

BCE is also building out its 5G network. The company spent $2 billion in 2021 on new 3,500 MHz spectrum that is the foundation for the next stage of the 5G expansion that will open up new revenue opportunities in the coming years.

BCE raised its dividend by 5% for 2022. This is the 14th consecutive year the payout increased by at least that amount. Management expects free cash flow to increase by 2-10% in 2022, so another dividend hike of at least 5% is likely on the way in 2023.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is Canada’s second-largest bank by market capitalization and a major player in the U.S. market. The American operations are about to become a much large part of the revenue mix, as TD is in the process of buying First Horizon for US$13.4 billion.

The deal will give TD a stronger presence in the U.S. southeast states. TD already has operations running down the U.S. east coast from Maine to Florida. First Horizon adds more than 400 branches to the retail banking business and will make TD a top-six bank in the United States.

TD made it through the pandemic in good shape and is using the capital it built up to make acquisitions and buy back stock. Investors also received a 13% dividend increase for fiscal 2022. Another generous payout hike should be on the way for 2023, if not sooner.

TD stock trades near $92 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high around $109. Investors who buy TD shares at the current price can pick up a 3.9% dividend yield.

Bank stocks are down amid fears that aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve will trigger a recession. At the same time, rising mortgage costs will cool off the housing market. On the upside, higher interest rates tend to boost net interest margins for TD and its peers.

Despite some headwinds, the pullback appears overdone right now, and buying TD stock on big dips has historically proven to be a savvy move for investors.

The bottom line on buying the market pullback

Additional downside is certainly possible, but BCE and TD appear oversold right now and should be solid picks for buy-and-hold investors seeking reliable passive income and attractive total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE. 

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay Investors Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks on the TSX such as goeasy and Brookfield Renewable also provide investors with tasty dividend yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: The #1 Way to Earn Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Earning passive income from dividend stocks could be enjoyable. Here are a few tips to simplify your process.

Read more »

Specialty Brands faces higher raw materials costs.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Premium Brands Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of the specialty food production and distribution company have fallen about 25% since last October.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Interesting Buys in Any Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two intriguing buys in any market climate that offer defensive appeal as well as growth and income earning…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations have strong visibility over future earnings and dividend payouts.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: 3 Cheap Canadian REITs to Buy in May 2022

| Kay Ng

You can become a passive landlord today by investing in Canadian REITs. Here are three cheap REITs to consider this…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Ahead of Their Ex-Dividend Dates

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you have some cash lying idle, consider these high-yielding TSX stocks.

Read more »