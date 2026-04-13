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Beyond the Banks: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Most Canadians Ignore

Looking beyond Canada’s reputable banks can diversify a portfolio and open the door to income from energy royalties, retail real estate, insurance businesses, and more.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Canadian banks deserve their reputation, but they can also crowd a portfolio. When everyone reaches for the same names, investors can miss other dividend stocks with strong cash flow, better diversification, and in some cases more room to surprise on the upside. Looking beyond the banks can make a portfolio less tied to one sector and open the door to income from energy royalties, retail real estate, and insurance businesses that many Canadians do not talk about nearly enough.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is not a producer in the usual sense. Instead, it owns royalty interests on oil and gas lands in Canada and the United States, which means it can collect cash flow without having to spend heavily to drill wells itself. Over the last year, that model kept working. Freehold reported a fifth straight year of record production in 2025, helped by growth in the Permian, and it entered 2026 with guidance for average production of 14,800 to 15,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The numbers support the case. Freehold generated $299.8 million in revenue in 2025 and $218.6 million in operating income, while funds from operations (FFO) were $243.8 million, or $1.61 per share. It also returned $162.1 million in dividends. It shows a market cap around $2.9 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) near 31, so it is not cheap on plain earnings. Still, for a royalty model with lower capital intensity and a yield that has stayed appealing, that valuation is easier to live with than it first appears.

PLZ

Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) is another name many investors skip because it looks too quiet. Plaza owns open-air retail properties, often in smaller Canadian markets, and its tenant list leans toward necessities rather than trendy discretionary spending. In 2025, it kept building and intensifying properties while also maintaining its monthly distribution. It recently announced another $0.02333 per unit monthly payout, or $0.28 annualized, which is exactly the kind of consistency income investors want.

Its 2025 results looked stronger than its profile suggests. FFO rose 8.8% to $44 million, while FFO per unit climbed to $0.395 from $0.363. AFFO per unit increased to $0.300 from $0.286, and the basic FFO payout ratio improved to 71% from 77.2%. It shows a market cap around $481.5 million and a trailing P/E near 8.7. That is a low multiple for a real estate investment trust (REIT) with improving per-unit cash flow and a necessity-based portfolio, even if it will never be the most exciting stock on the exchange.

FFH

Then there is Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH). It is much bigger than the other two, but it still gets ignored beside the banks because it sits in insurance and investments rather than traditional lending. Fairfax stock has spent years quietly compounding through underwriting, acquisitions, and smart capital allocation. In 2025, it reported net earnings of US$4.8 billion, up from US$3.9 billion in 2024. That is a huge number, and it came from a business mix that still looks more diversified than many investors probably realize.

Valuation is where Fairfax stock gets especially interesting. It shows a market cap a little above $51.7 billion and a P/E around 8.2, which is quite modest for a company that just put up record-level earnings. The risk is that Fairfax stock can look complicated, and insurance stocks are never as easy to follow as a big bank. But that is also the opportunity. For Canadians willing to wander off the usual path, this is a dividend stock with real scale, real earnings, and a lot less attention than it probably deserves.

Bottom line

The point is not that Canadian banks are bad. It’s that they aren’t the only game in town. Freehold offers royalty income, Plaza offers steady monthly cash flow, and Fairfax brings global insurance muscle at a surprisingly modest valuation. That is a pretty good reminder that sometimes the best dividend stocks are the ones investors barely bother to mention.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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