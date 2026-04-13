This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Turn Every Month Into Payday Season

This monthly dividend stock is currently yielding a very generous 6.4%, and it’s armed with a defensive business and an improving balance sheet.

• Trading below $6 with an improving 86% payout ratio and $450 million in liquidity, a $20,000 investment in VITL would generate approximately $150 in monthly dividend income.

• The company has strong fundamentals with 96.4% occupancy, 12.3-year average lease terms, and improving financials including 20% growth in adjusted funds from operations and a 600 basis point reduction in debt levels.

• Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) is a Canadian healthcare REIT yielding 6.43% monthly dividends, positioned to benefit from Canada's aging population with seniors aged 75+ expected to grow 68% over the next 20 years.

Investors looking for monthly dividend income have quite a few options. In fact, Canadian monthly dividend stocks can be found in virtually every sector, from oil and gas to real estate to consumer and industrial.

In this article, I’ll discuss Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), formerly Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, a Canadian healthcare property owner and manager. This monthly dividend stock is currently yielding a very generous 6.4%, and it’s armed with a defensive business and an improving balance sheet.

Without further ado, let’s take a look.

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A monthly dividend stock with strong fundamentals

To start off, I would like to go over the main points that attracted me to this dividend stock. Firstly, Vital Infrastructure operates in a defensive business, one that’s supported by the aging population and essential nature of its properties.

In Canada, the population is rapidly aging. In fact, in the next 20 years Canada’s senior population, which is defined by those aged 75 or older, is expected to grow by 68%. This brings many consequences to the Canadian economy and healthcare system. Vital Infrastructure’s medical properties are well-positioned for this expected increasing demand, with more medical facilities needed across the board.

Secondly, this translates into a strong and stable cash flow profile. One that’s backed by a stable, long-term lease maturity profile. In fact, Vital’s weighted average lease expiry currently stands at 12.3 years and its global portfolio occupancy stands at a healthy 96.4%.

In Vital’s most recent quarter, Q4 2025, its revenue increased 4.8% to $107.6 million. Also, its same property net operating income rose 3% to $65 million. Finally, its adjusted funds from operations increased to $0.12 per unit, an increase of 20%.

While VITL’s stock price remains below $6.00, recent improvements at the company will likely drive it higher in the coming months and years.

Financial health

A key consideration for any dividend stock is the underlying financial health of the company. This means the strength of the balance sheet, dividend coverage, and, of course, the quality of its cash flow-generating profile.

I have covered Vital’s cash flow profile. Cash flows are supported by long-term and stable leases, inflation-protected, and defensive. Now I’d like to review Vital’s balance sheet and dividend coverage.

Vital Infrastructure got into trouble with a heavy debt load a few years ago. Today, the REIT is following through on a plan to deleverage, simplify, and drive cash flow. Last year, Vital completed more than half a billion dollars of asset sales. The proceeds were used to pay down debt. In fact, Vital’s debt fell by 600 basis points, and the company’s weighted average cost of capital has fallen by 80 basis points.

Finally, Vital’s dividend coverage has also improved dramatically. Its payout ratio is 86% versus 92% in the same period last year. All of this fuels my confidence in this monthly dividend stock.

The bottom line

Vital Infrastructure is a Canadian monthly dividend stock that’s set to increasingly benefit from strong macro and company-specific fundamentals. An improving balance sheet, payout ratio, and $450 million in liquidity will take it through the upcoming months and years. This will likely enable Vital to deliver stable and consistent growth.

For dividend investors who have $20,000 to invest, Vital Infrastructure can provide them with $150 of monthly income. As an additional benefit, buying at these levels also gives investors exposure to strong upside in VITL’s stock price.