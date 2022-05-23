Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Make $411/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

How to Make $411/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

Buying these two dividend stocks could make you nearly $411 in passive income per month.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The current volatility in the equity market makes investing tough. Regardless of the volatility in the market, investors can generate consistent passive income from stocks. It’s worth noting that several TSX-listed companies have been paying dividends irrespective of the economic cycles and wild market swings, making them a solid investment to generate reliable passive income. 

Let’s look at a couple of TSX stocks that could generate reliable passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments for more than two-and-a-half decades. To be precise, this energy infrastructure company has increased its dividend for 27 years in a row. Meanwhile, it has been paying a regular dividend for nearly 67 years, making it one of the most reliable stocks for investors to generate steady income amid all market conditions. 

Its diverse revenue streams, contractual arrangements, high asset utilization rate, and utility-like cash flows bode well for future dividend growth. Notably, about 80% of Enbridge’s EBITDA is inflation-protected, which adds stability and supports dividend payments. 

Higher demand and increased prices for commodities will likely support Enbridge’s growth. Meanwhile, the recovery in the mainline volumes, solid secured capital program, revenue inflators, strength in renewables business, strategic acquisition, and productivity savings are likely to support its distributable cash flow (DCF) per share and dividend payments.

It expects 5-7% annual growth in its DCF per share through 2024, implying Enbridge could increase its dividend by the mid-single-digit rate in the coming years. Enbridge is yielding about 6%, and its payout target of 60-70% of its DCF is sustainable in the long term. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

REITs are one of the most reliable options for generating regular passive income. Within REITs, investors can rely on NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) for its defensive portfolio of healthcare-focused real estate assets. Further, most of NorthWest’s tenants have government support, which adds stability to its cash flows. 

My bullish outlook on NorthWest is centered on its diversified operations in high-growth regions. Moreover, its long-weighted average lease expiry term of about 15 years and high occupancy rate of nearly 97% augur well for future cash flows. 

It’s worth mentioning that most of its rents are hedged against inflation, which is positive. Meanwhile, its focus on expansion into high-growth markets like the U.S., accretive acquisitions, increasing penetration of inflation-indexed leases, and focus on deleveraging its balance sheet will likely support its growth. NorthWest offers a reliable and high yield of 6.1%. 

Bottom line

The payouts of both Enbridge and NorthWest Healthcare are well-protected through their resilient cash flow streams. Despite challenges from the pandemic, these companies have been consistently paying dividends, which highlights the strength of their cash flows. Moreover, on average, these companies offer dividend yields of over 6%. Thus, an investment of $81,500 (the cumulative investment limit for TFSA) in these stocks could generate dividend income of $4,931 annually, or $411 per month. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

The 3-Stock Portfolio to Retire Comfortably

| Demetris Afxentiou

To retire comfortably with a well-diversified portfolio is the dream of every investor. Here are three stocks to help you…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Will the TSX Enter a Bear Market Like the S&P 500?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX maintains resiliency in May 2022 but could follow its U.S. counterparts and fall into bear market territory, too.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

1st-Time Investors: Where to Invest $1,000 in the Current Market Scenario

| Vineet Kulkarni

Are you procrastinating because of the volatility?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

1 Energy ETF With an Unbelievable 55% Gain

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy ETF with proven resiliency continues to outperform and has gained more than 50% thus far in 2022.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

$26 Billion Merger: Can Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Clear the Roadblocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The proposed $26 billion merger in the telco industry hangs in the balance after the Competition Bureau blocked the transaction.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 3 Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Kay Ng

Passive-income investing in solid dividend stocks can earn you lots of money with little work and little stress. Here are…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving retirees a chance to buy top high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA…

Read more »