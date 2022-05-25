Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

These Canadian companies have been paying dividends for more than four decades and have been consistently growing the same.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are attractive investments for regular income. Moreover, as dividend-paying companies have a stable earnings base, they generate steady growth over the long term. While the TSX has several dividend-paying stocks, only a few have consistently paid dividends for more than four decades. 

Against this background, let’s look at a few high-quality income stocks that have paid dividends for more than 40 years. Further, these companies have a solid earnings base and the potential to continue to enhance shareholders’ returns in the coming years. 

Top bank stocks to rely on

Top Canadian banking stocks are famous for paying and growing their dividends. Within the banking space, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has a rich history of paying dividends. For context, this financial services giant has been paying dividend for 193 years, which is the highest by any Canadian company. Moreover, it has been consistently growing its dividend, making it a solid investment for income investors. 

Its diversified revenue base, ability to drive loans and deposits, rising interest rates, and strong credit quality will likely support its future payouts. Moreover, its focus on improving efficiency could continue to cushion its profit margins. 

Along with Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is another stock with a stellar track record of paying and growing dividends. For instance, Toronto-Dominion Bank has paid a dividend for 164 years. 

What’s more, this banking giant has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 11% in the last 27 years, which is the highest growth rate among its peers. 

Its solid revenue base, high-quality asset base, strong credit performance, operating leverage, and robust balance sheet position it well to consistently grow its earnings and dividend payments. 

Energy stocks worth investing in

Like the banks, energy stocks have also been paying and growing dividends for a very long period. Among the top dividend-paying dividend stocks, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stands out for regularly paying and increasing its dividend. 

It’s worth noting that Enbridge has been paying a dividend for more than six-and-a-half decades. Furthermore, it increased the dividend at a CAGR of 10% since 1995. Its diverse cash flow streams and long-term contractual arrangements underpinned by cost-of-service and take-or-pay framework support its dividend payments. 

Furthermore, strong energy demand, high asset utilization rate, and inflation-protected revenues are positives. Looking ahead, its strong secured capital program, recovery in mainline volumes, opportunities in the renewables business, and productivity savings will drive its distributable cash flows and dividend payouts. 

Besides Enbridge, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a must-have stock for investors to generate steady income for decades. It has been paying and growing dividends for 48 years, which supports my bullish outlook. Further, its low-risk, regulated business and growing rate base indicate that Fortis could continue to increase its future dividend payments. 

Fortis expects its dividend to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2025, supported by continued expansion of its rate base. Notably, Fortis expects its rate base to expand by about $10 billion in the next five years. Further, the expansion of renewables capacity and focus on opportunistic acquisitions will likely support Fortis’s growth and augur well for future payouts. 

Bottom line

These Canadian companies have a solid track record of dividend payments. Moreover, their resilient and diversified earnings base suggests that one can earn a reliable dividend income for decades by investing in these stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate Inflation-Proof Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Inflation-resistant, passive-income stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) should be on your list.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Chasers: 3 Stocks With Yields of 8% or More

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are appetizing for investors whose strategy is to chase after dividend beasts.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Become a Laidback Landlord Easily With Canadian REITs

| Kay Ng

Do you want to continue earning rental income but reduce your workload? You should dig deeper into REIT investing!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

The best time to start investing is in a market correction. If you are a new investor, here are three…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Retirees: 2 Top TFSA Stocks for Tax-Free and Passive Retirement Income

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top stocks to enjoy high-yielding, tax-free dividend income in your TFSA amid the market pullback.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Generate Enough Passive Income to Retire

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to generate a stream of passive income to retire on? Here are several stocks to start building out your…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Hold for a Reliable Source of Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to produce a reliable source of passive income? Hold these three stocks!

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy if You Are Worried About a Recession

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of safe investments that can help your portfolio remain afloat during a recession and the market…

Read more »