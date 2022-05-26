Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian REITs on Sale: A Passive Landlord’s Dream Come True!

2 Canadian REITs on Sale: A Passive Landlord’s Dream Come True!

It’s time for investors to explore Canadian REITs that are discounted and become passive landlords!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

A bunch of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) is on sale! It’s a passive landlord’s dream come true. Investors can sit back, relax, and enjoy income from their REIT investments while waiting for price appreciation.

Don’t take my word for it, or even a single analyst’s opinion, for that matter, because opinions can be biased and views can change. The consensus analyst price target should be a better gauge for valuation. Here are two Canadian REITs that are trading at meaningful discounts from their fair valuations.

Grab a substantial discount on residential real estate here…

Recently, CTV reported that “in February, the average price of an apartment in Canada came to $597,900.” Imagine if I told you that you can enjoy a steep discount, saving you approximately $161,433? That’s a discount of almost 27%. Indeed, this is the kind of incredible discount that investors can enjoy on InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) right now! According to 12 analysts, the Canadian REIT should be worth about $18.23 per unit over the next 12 months, which will approximately be 37% higher than recent levels.

In other words, if an investor bought $597,900 worth of units in InterRent REIT, they could potentially enjoy price appreciation of about $219,783 in the near term. It’s not recommended that investors put so much money in one investment, though, because of the need to diversify one’s investments. InterRent REIT is diversified compared to buying a single rental property. However, investing this much money in one stock would be an over-concentration in one stock or industry and won’t be diversified from the perspective of a regular stock portfolio.

Another difference is a landlord typically gets a mortgage to buy a real estate property. It’s not necessary to borrow to invest in stocks, which can be a much smaller investment, especially with low- to no-cost online brokerages. REITs already have mortgages for their properties. So, REIT investors really don’t need to borrow to make their investments. REITs have professional teams managing the debt and operating the business.

InterRent REIT provides a yield of almost 2.6% on top of its price-appreciation potential.

Another Canadian REIT that’s on sale

Within a stock portfolio, investors may have, say, up to 20% that’s diversified across REITs in different industries. Besides holding InterRent REIT that’s invested in multi-family real estate, investors may also be interested in holding Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) that’s invested in industrial real estate. The Canadian REIT also appears to be on sale with a meaningful discount of roughly 25%. According to 10 analysts, the Canadian REIT can appreciate to about $18.55 per unit over the next 12 months, which will approximately be 34% higher than recent levels.

The REIT owns about 244 properties across Canada (roughly 63% of its portfolio) and Europe. Its recent high committed occupancy of roughly 98.7% suggests there’s strong demand for its properties. Its weighted average lease term of 4.6 years provides the potential to increase rental income on lease renewals. It also holds an interest in a private industrial fund in the U.S.

The industrial REIT pays investors a generous yield of just over 5% for the wait.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of InterRent REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Top TSX Stocks to Earn Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have consistently returned cash to their shareholders irrespective of the volatility and market conditions.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks for Beginners

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-proof opportunities like Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 8.98% Offering Stable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock on the TSX today offers investors a chance at over $4,000 in returns over the next year…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding About 4-5% to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

These discounted dividend stocks should provide market-beating passive income and total returns with below-average risk in the long run.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

| Adam Othman

Investing allows you to grow your savings faster than inflation can deplete them, and different types of investments offer various…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I Plan on Buying This Summer

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I plan…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Prices Finally Soften: Buy These 2 REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two recovering REITs should attract investors if real estate prices continue to soften and the central bank raises interest rate…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Traded Stocks on the TSX

| Jitendra Parashar

These three most traded TSX stocks might give you an idea of where big investors’ money has been flowing lately.

Read more »