Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks Set to Double in 2022

3 Growth Stocks Set to Double in 2022

These growth stocks took such a huge fall on the TSX today that they’re now each a steal and could double in the next year alone.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

I wouldn’t blame Motley Fool investors if they cringed at the thought of buying growth stocks right now. The TSX today is still filled with volatility, falling 10.8% within two months of 2022 alone.

But it looks like a market correction could be finished for now. And let’s be clear: even if there is another market drop, the TSX today offers a chance to get in on growth stocks that could very well double within 2022 — even if they drop between now and the end of the year.

So, let’s look at three options I’d consider today.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) trades at $32 as of writing. Analysts give it a consensus target price of $61 as well, giving it a potential upside of 97% at the time of writing this article.

Lightspeed stock is a solid growth stock that could absolutely double in 2022. After falling due to a short-seller report, the company kept falling after the drop in tech stocks, inflation and interest rates climbing all weighing on it. But while other e-commerce companies slumped from the end of pandemic restrictions, Lightspeed flourishes. It’s now up 45% in the last two weeks alone!

The company has seen its retail and restaurant point-of-sale service thrive. And with acquisitions online, it’s bringing in strong revenue. This provides Motley Fool investors with a strong chance at seeing shares double in 2022 alone on the TSX today.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another stock that could double in 2022. Among growth stocks, WELL stock trades at $3.90 as of writing, with analysts giving it a consensus price target of $8.88. That’s potential upside of 128% as of writing.

This comes as analysts believe the company’s selloff was far overdone. Sure, there is going to be a mix of telehealth and in-person doctors visits in the future. But telehealth is not going to disappear. Add in the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue in hospitals for digital access, and it’s a solid long-term win.

Yet shares of WELL stock are down 21% year to date but have recovered almost 10% in the last week. And it looks like management believes a rebound is underway, as the company bought back shares just this week on the TSX today.

Goodfood

Another big ticket name was Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD), one of the growth stocks that now trades at just $1.80. It currently has a consensus price target of $3.19, giving it a potential upside of 77% as of writing.

Goodfood stock was huge during the early days of the pandemic. With Canadians stuck at home, they turned to Goodfood stock to bring them food, and then bring them cash from share returns. The company expanded across Canada, creating more and more fulfillment centres. And today, it offers grocery delivery and one-hour, on-demand delivery as well.

The biggest hurdle for Goodfood stock is supply after inflation. It already operates at a large loss, and now costs are rising. However, Goodfood stock is certainly going to rebound in the next year, according to analysts, though definitely not at the pace it once enjoyed.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goodfood Market Corp, Lightspeed Commerce, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp and Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Investing

3 Recession-Proof TSX Stocks to Hold in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors worried about a future recession should look to buy and hold dependable TSX stocks like Hydro One Ltd.…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is the Yamana Gold Takeover a Buy Signal for Gold Stocks?

| Andrew Walker

Consolidation continues in the gold sector. Are gold stocks too cheap to ignore?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Gains 45% in 2 Weeks! Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock continues to climb after bottoming out from highs in 2021, but is it due to climb even…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Buy in June 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your TFSA in June? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for the Perfect Passive-Income TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are the perfect way to fight back market volatility, and these are strong passive-income options for your TFSA.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

Top 3 Cheap Growth Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) seem undervalued.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Dividend Stocks in June 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you struggling to find dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Follow these guidelines to narrow your search!

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Sneha Nahata

Now is an opportune time to get bullish on beaten-down tech stocks for outsized returns in the long term.

Read more »