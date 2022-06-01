Home » Investing » 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

These unloved TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and a shot at significant total returns for RRSP investors.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The recent pullback in the market offers RRSP investors a chance to buy some quality dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a Canadian utility and renewable energy company with assets primarily located in the United States.

The utility operations include electricity, water, and natural gas distribution businesses that provide more than one million customers with essential water, power, and fuel. These are regulated assets that generate predictable and reliable revenue streams.

The renewable energy group has wind, solar, hydroelectric and thermal power-generation facilities with four gigawatts of renewable power capacity that is either in operation or under development.

Algonquin Power reported solid Q1 2022 results. Revenue rose 16% compared to the same period last year to US$735.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% and adjusted net earnings rose 13% compared to Q1 2021.

The board declared a 6% dividend increase, even as the company works to close a large acquisition.

Algonquin Power is in the process of buying Kentucky Power for US$2.85 billion. The deal will increase the regulated rate base by 32% to US$9 billion. The customer base will grow by 19% to more than 1.4 million and the business mix will become about 80% regulated operations with the other 20% being non-regulated renewables power generation.

This is important for RRSP investors to consider when evaluating the stock. Algonquin Power’s share price took a hit last year amid the broader selloff in the renewable energy sector. It still has renewable energy assets, but the addition of Kentucky Power largely shifts Algonquin Power into the regulated utility class of companies. Those stocks have done very well in the past 12 months.

Algonquin Power has a great track record of dividend growth, and management is good at successfully integrating new acquisitions. The stock looks undervalued today at $18.50 on the TSX. It was as high as $22 in early 2021.

Investors who buy now can pick up a solid 5% dividend yield.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) trades near $23.50 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high around $28. The stock fell along with the broader pullback in financial stocks in recent months and has also come under pressure after Q1 2022 results showed some weak numbers.

Manulife operates insurance, wealth management, and asset management businesses primarily in Canada, the United States, and Asia. The American insurance businesses saw health and death claims increase in the quarter as the omicron variant hit the country. Asia also had a bad quarter due to surging COVID-19 cases that increased claims on policies and reduced sales due to lockdowns. These are short-term issues, and the worst of the COVID-19 impact on the business should be in the rearview mirror.

Looking ahead, rising interest rates bode well for Manulife’s bottom line. The company can get better returns on the cash it has to set aside to cover potential claims. Long-term growth potential in Asia should drive future profit gains and share price appreciation.

Manulife stock looks cheap at the current level and provides a 5.6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top RRSP stocks

Algonquin Power and Manulife pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Algonquin Power and Manulife Financial.

More on Dividend Stocks

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Good News for Home Buyers? Real Estate Prices Could Finally Dip 2.2%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate experts see lower demand and fewer bidding wars due to rising interest rates, but homebuyers can’t expect immediate…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy-and-Forget ETFs for Your Retirement Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Many broad market and sector-specific ETFs have proven their mettle and long-term return potential over time, making them worth holding…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Housing and Rate Hikes: 2 REITs to Keep an Eye on

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors should keep their eyes on two Canadian REITs that should benefit from the rising demand for rental housing.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy for a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX stock has helped make some RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) and another top Canadian dividend stud look attractive at current levels.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing: Rental Property vs. REIT Investing — Which Is Better?

| Kay Ng

Do you want to invest in real estate? Passive REIT investing will be less work and requires little money to…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income for Retirees: 2 Top Stocks to Buy for a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

These top high-yield dividend stocks deserve to be anchor picks in a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

4 Incredibly Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Robin Brown

High-quality dividend stocks are on sale today! Here are four TSX dividend stocks that also have lots of upside from…

Read more »