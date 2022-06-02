Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How to Invest in the S&P 500

How to Invest in the S&P 500

Are you trying to figure out how you can invest in the S&P 500? Here’s exactly how you can do that.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

If you’re a new investor, then picking stocks to hold in a portfolio can be a bit intimidating. For some, this task could prevent them from partaking in the stock market altogether. However, don’t fear; there are alternatives that would work just fine. Investors could opt to invest in one of the stock market indices, which would remove the need to study up on different companies. Instead, investors would be making a bet that the economy as a whole will be more valuable in the future.

Invest in the S&P 500

One of the most popular indices to invest in is the S&P 500. This is an index that tracks the performance of 500 large American companies. Some of the most popular companies in the world are included in the S&P 500, which should make it easier for investors to understand this index.

What’s interesting about the S&P 500 is that many retail investors are unable to beat this index over the long term. This is often because most investors don’t abide by Foolish principles. For example, when the market experiences a major drawback, like the one we’ve been experiencing lately, many investors panic sell. This can result in major losses and often lead to investors missing out on some of the market’s best days. In 2019, Warren Buffett even stated that he can’t beat the S&P 500.

So, how would someone invest in an index? You can do that by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Buying shares of an ETF is similar to buying a basket of companies, which spreads your risk across a large number of entities. In this case, you’d be spreading your risk across 500 different companies. That can lead to less volatility over time. In Canada, there are many ETFs which track the performance of the S&P 500. The two most popular may be Vanguard S&P 500 Index and iShares Core S&P 500 Index.

What if I’m set on picking stocks?

Of course, some of you reading this article may be thinking, “Can I still invest in the S&P 500 but continue to pick stocks?” The answer is yes. If you look at the S&P 500, you’ll notice that the index is market cap weighted. That means that the largest company in the index will affect its performance much more than any of the smaller companies listed. That means, if investors were to buy shares of the largest companies included in the S&P 500, then they’d be able to track the index’s performance over time.

If you’re interested in doing that, while keeping a diversified portfolio, then I would suggest the following stocks. Picking up shares of Apple and Microsoft would give you exposure to the massive American tech industry. Berkshire Hathaway and Johnson & Johnson would provide exposure to the financial and healthcare industries, respectively. Finally, adding Proctor and Gamble to your portfolio would add exposure to the consumer staples sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks That Could Make You an Absolute Fortune!

| Robin Brown

Want to build a fortune from the stock market? Try put these top three stocks in your TFSA for years…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: Where to Invest if There’s a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're fearful about a potential recession with interest rates rising, then these two stocks are solid options to recession…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Keep Income Flowing

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to keep income flowing in your portfolio? Here are three stellar income stocks that pay out on a monthly…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Perfect for Beginners

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Beginners should look to snatch up reliable Canadian stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and others in 2022.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top Canadian stocks to buy for the long term.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Investing Tricks Canadians Can Use to Make Great Stock Choices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tricks can help get you started when identifying how to choose great stocks and where to even begin.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks New Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you struggling to decide which stocks to add to your portfolio? Buy these three blue-chip stocks today!

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Market Correction: Are Canadians at the Beginning or the End?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This market correction could be over or it could just be getting started. In either case, protect your portfolio with…

Read more »