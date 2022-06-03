Home » Investing » 3 Value Stocks Primed for Buying!

3 Value Stocks Primed for Buying!

Are you looking for a selection of great and reliable stocks that are primed for buying? Here are three value options that are on sale right now.

Value for money

One of the advantages of a market pullback is that it exposes an opportunity to buy some truly incredible stocks at discounted rates. In other words, there are plenty of value stocks primed for buying right now.

Here are some options to consider buying this month.

Buy this discounted company that buys other companies

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is the first stock to consider. Brookfield is a market leader in both acquiring and turning around distressed assets. That being the case, the current volatile market is the perfect time for Brookfield to seek out another acquisition.

So far in 2022, Brookfield is trading down over 16%. This makes it an ideal time to pick up an otherwise stellar long-term pick that would do well in almost any portfolio.

Adding to the discounted appeal of Brookfield is the company’s quarterly dividend. Brookfield currently offers a 1.10% yield, which isn’t something income investors will naturally gravitate to.

Overall, Brookfield is a great value stock for any portfolio. The stock is primed for buying right now.

One of the largest telecoms in Canada is on sale

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) is one of the largest and most well-known telecoms in Canada. Telecoms are great stocks to invest in thanks to reliable revenue streams, solid dividends, and long-term growth options.

In addition to Rogers’s core subscription business, the company also boasts an impressive media arm that includes everything from dozens of radio and TV stations to interest in professional sports teams.

Turning to Rogers stock price, we can safely add the label of discounted stock primed for buying to the list of reasons to invest in the telecom. Specifically, over the trailing six-month period, Rogers has dipped nearly 10%.

This makes the otherwise reliable telecom stock a great value stock to invest in, and I haven’t even mentioned the dividend. Rogers pays a quarterly dividend that works out to a respectable 3.10% yield.

Keep in mind that Rogers yield is lower than its peers, as the company has stopped providing annual upticks to its dividend. Instead, Rogers is paying down debt and investing in growth.

Primed for buying: How is this bank still discounted?

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is neither the largest nor most well known of Canada’s big banks. Scotiabank is known as the most international bank among its peers. There’s a good reason for that designation.

Unlike its peers that have invested heavily in the U.S. market, Scotiabank expanded heavily into Latin America. Specifically, the bank set up sizable branch networks in Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and Peru. All four of those nations are parties to a trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance.

The Alliance is focused on increasing trade and eliminating tariffs between its member states. Scotiabank’s recognizable presence in all countries made it a preferred lender throughout the region, leading to handsome results.

That growth was slowed during the pandemic but is now resuming. Despite that potential, Scotiabank has seen its stock price drop over 8% in the trailing three-month period.

If we factor in the juicy 4.79% yield on offer, Scotiabank is even more appealing. In fact, the bank may be one of the best-discounted options on the market today.

Final thoughts

No investment is without risk. Fortunately, the three stocks mentioned above all have significant value to investors and are all primed for buying right now.

In my opinion, one or all of the stocks mentioned should be part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

