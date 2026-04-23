3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Whose Passive Income Just Keeps Climbing

Here’s a group of Canadian dividend stocks investors can look to buying on dips for growing passive income.

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Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) — North American rail leader with about 30 years of increases, roughly 2.4% yield and over 9% five‑year dividend growth, combining rising income with capital appreciation potential.

Empire (TSX:EMP.A) — grocery operator (Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo) with about 30 years of increases, a low payout ratio and a 20‑year dividend growth rate of 8.2%, offering steady, defensive income growth.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) — regulated utility with 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases, about 3.3% yield and targeted 4–6% annual payout growth through 2030.

Building a reliable stream of passive income doesn’t happen by accident — it comes from owning high-quality businesses that steadily grow their payouts year after year. Fortunately, the Canadian market offers a basket of dividend growers that combine resilience with long-term income expansion. The key is to buy these companies at reasonable valuations and patiently add to positions during market pullbacks.

Below are three Canadian dividend stocks that not only pay dependable income today but are also positioned to keep increasing those payouts well into the future.

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Stability first: Utilities that deliver consistent growth

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the most dependable dividend-growth stories in Canada. With more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, it has proven its ability to reward shareholders across multiple economic cycles.

The company’s regulated utility model — providing essential electricity and gas services — ensures it makes predictable earnings regardless of market conditions. That stability is exactly what income-focused investors should prioritize. At roughly a 3.3% yield, Fortis may not be the highest yielder, but its targeted annual dividend growth of 4–6% through 2030 makes it a reliable compounding machine. When combined with steady earnings, investors can reasonably expect solid long-term total returns of more or less 8% with relatively low volatility.

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Everyday essentials: Defensive retail with growing income

Empire (TSX:EMP.A) offers another compelling path to rising passive income. As the parent company of well-known grocery banners like Sobeys, Safeway, and FreshCo, Empire operates in a sector that remains resilient even during economic downturns.

This defensive positioning translates into consistent earnings and dependable dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend for roughly 30 consecutive years with a 20-year dividend growth rate of 8.2%. While its current yield of about 1.9% may seem modest, the real appeal lies in its low payout ratio and steady earnings growth expectation, which provide ample room for continued increases.

For patient investors, Empire represents an opportunity to accumulate shares during market dips and benefit from a steadily rising income stream backed by essential consumer demand.

Economic backbone: Railways powering dividend growth

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a cornerstone of North America’s transportation infrastructure — and a standout dividend grower. With approximately 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, it has consistently delivered for long-term investors.

Its vast rail network connects key regions across Canada and the United States, transporting critical goods ranging from grain to automotive products. This economic importance gives CN Rail a durable competitive advantage and strong pricing power.

Currently yielding around 2.4%, the stock combines moderate income with solid growth potential. Its five-year dividend growth rate of over 9% highlights its ability to steadily boost payouts, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Investor takeaway

If your goal is to build passive income that grows over time, focusing on quality is far more important than chasing the highest yields. Fortis, Empire, and Canadian National Railway offer a compelling mix of stability, resilience, and consistent dividend growth.

By investing in businesses with durable competitive advantages and proven track records, you position yourself for a steadily rising income stream. Over time, that growing passive income can become a powerful foundation for financial independence — especially when you stay disciplined and take advantage of market corrections to add to your holdings.