2 TFSA Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In Now for Long-Term Income

The Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), first introduced by then Finance Minister Jim Flaherty in the federal budget of 2008, remains a powerful financial empowerment tool for Canadian stock investors to this day. Growth-oriented investors may hide their exponentially growing wealth in a TFSA, while long-term passive income seekers can legally shield their otherwise taxable high-yielding income distributions from the taxman.

With the TFSA’s tax shield, the compounding math starts to look a lot more like magic. As we move deeper into 2026, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs), whose juicy monthly distributions are generally taxable as regular income, are emerging from their high-interest rates hangover with a renewed sense of purpose. I’d lock in high-single-digit income yields backed by actual brick, mortar, and long-term leases for multi-decade passive income.

If you are looking to bolster your retirement portfolio with “all-weather” income, two REITs stand out for their fundamental strength and disciplined capital management. Here is why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) belong at the top of your TFSA watch list right now.

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Lock in SmartCentres REIT’s 6.6% yield

SmartCentres REIT has long been a staple for yield-hungry Canadian TFSA investors. The retail and mixed-use real estate giant’s performance in 2025 and its early outlook for 2026 suggest it’s much more than just a high-yield play. Currently offering an annualized distribution of $1.85 per unit, SmartCentres provides a yield north of 6.5% at current prices. What makes this yield particularly attractive for a TFSA is the sheer stability of the underlying cash flow.

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The REIT reported a staggering 98.6% occupancy rate in its most recent updates. Anchored mostly by Walmart, SmartCenters REIT’s retail properties attract strong traffic, and its intensification and mixed use drive is bringing even more populations to the trust’s modern “mini-cities” and tenants can’t leave.

During the past three years, SmartCentres has successfully navigated a turbulent economic environment by maintaining a disciplined AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) payout ratio. While it hovered in the mid-90s during the recovery years of 2023 and 2024, the ratio improved to approximately 89.2% for the full year 2025.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, the trust is moving from a defensive posture to a growth-oriented one. With a robust pipeline of mixed-use developments and a 99% cash collection rate, the distribution appears safe and well covered by distributable cash flow.

While high-stakes management and development contracts with the Penguin Group are yet to conclude, independent trustees appear to be standing up for minority interests. In a TFSA, the retail REIT could form a core holding that provides a 6.5% passive income anchor needed to weather stock market volatility.

Buy a global logistics powerhouse Granite REIT for growing TFSA income

Granite REIT units can be a capital growth and passive income source in a TFSA account. Granite owns 147 industrial and logistics spaces in North America and Europe, comprising 62.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its real estate subsector remains one the hottest niches in real estate due to a permanent shift toward e-commerce and global supply chain optimization.

While Granite REIT’s 3.9% distribution yield isn’t as juicy as SmartCentres REIT’s 6.5% payout, the industrial REIT is a rare breed in the Canadian REIT asset class. Granite is a dividend growth “stock” with 15 consecutive years of distribution increases. GRT.UN’s distribution safety profile is virtually unmatched given a sector-leading AFFO payout ratio in the 65% to 70% range over the past three years. The trust reported an AFFO payout rate of just 66% for 2025, leaving significant room for a 2026 distribution growth that management has already signaled.

The REIT’s outlook for 2026 is equally compelling. Management guidance suggests AFFO per unit growth of 4% to 7%, supported by contractual rent escalations and a 98.6% committed occupancy rate. Because Granite owns vast properties across North America and Europe, it provides Canadian TFSA investors with instant geographic diversification.

Capital preservation is just as important as TFSA portfolio passive income because capital losses can’t be claimed against income during tax season, Granite REIT’s low leverage and high-quality industrial tenant base make it a premier “lock-in” candidate for long-term income in the tax-advantaged account.