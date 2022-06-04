Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 of the Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2022

2 of the Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2022

These two top TSX stock picks for June 2022 could help you get solid returns on your investment in the long run.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has seen a 5.3% correction in the last couple of months after ending the first quarter on a strong note. Temporary macro factors such as high inflation and continued supply chain disruptions have taken a toll on investors’ sentiments lately.

Nonetheless, this might be one of the best times for new investors to jump into the stock market to buy some fundamentally strong stocks cheap and hold them for the long term before such stocks stage a sharp recovery in the coming months. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best TSX stocks that I find worth buying for the long term in June 2022.

Interfor stock

Interfor (TSX:IFP) is a Vancouver-based forest products company with a market cap of $1.8 billion. After surging by nearly 82% in 2021, its stock currently trades with 17% year-to-date losses at $33.68 per share.

On May 11, Interfor reported a 59% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its Q1 total revenue to $1.35 billion, as it reported a record lumber production of 921 million board feet. At the same time, a recent rally in lumber prices helped the company a solid 61% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings for the quarter to $6.61 per share. With the help of a strong lumber pricing environment, Interfor’s adjusted net profit margin in Q1 this year stood firm at 29.1% — significantly higher than its profit margin of 25.2% in the full year 2021.

Going forward, the company expects North American lumber markets to remain strong in the near term with the help of continued robust demand from new housing starts, along with repair and removal activities. That’s why you could expect the ongoing strong growth trend in Interfor’s financials to remain intact in the coming quarters as well. Despite all these positive factors, the recent broader market selloff drove its stock down by 8% in May, which presents an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it at a bargain in June 2022.

Lightspeed stock

I find Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) to be one of the best cheap stocks from the tech sector to buy right now. Unlike Interfor, LSPD stock jumped by around 15% last month after the company reported its strong March quarter results on May 19. However, this fundamentally strong TSX stock still trades with 36% year-to-date losses — primarily due to the recent tech sector-wide crash.

Lightspeed primarily focuses on providing its innovative omnichannel commerce platform to merchants from the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. In the last quarter, the company registered a 78% YoY jump in its total revenue to US$146.6 million, beating estimates. While its subscription revenue rose by 77% YoY for the quarter, its transaction-based revenue surged by 88% from a year ago.

As the economic reopening goes on, small- and medium-sized businesses are likely to focus more on improving their customer experiences, which is likely to strengthen the demand for Lightspeed’s easy-to-use commerce platform further. Given these positive demand growth factors, I expect LSPD stock to remain on the path of recovery in June and beyond, helping investors receive solid returns on their investments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Puja Tayal

June marks the start of consumer seasonality. Here are five stocks that could perform in the second half of 2022.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Stocks for Beginners

Start the Summer With 3 Hot Stock Buys

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some hot stock buys for the summer? Here are three stellar options that should be on every investor's…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing Today: The Balanced 5-Stock Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Struggling with where to start investing today? Here are five stellar options to consider buying for long-term growth and income.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Blue Chips or Small-Cap Stocks: What’s the Best to Buy for New Investors?

| Daniel Da Costa

Both blue-chip stocks and small-cap growth stocks are excellent investments to hold in your portfolio. So, which type should new…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Put $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $1,000 just sitting there, you need to invest it wisely by taking these steps on the TSX…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in the S&P 500

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to figure out how you can invest in the S&P 500? Here’s exactly how you can do…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks That Could Make You an Absolute Fortune!

| Robin Brown

Want to build a fortune from the stock market? Try put these top three stocks in your TFSA for years…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: Where to Invest if There’s a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're fearful about a potential recession with interest rates rising, then these two stocks are solid options to recession…

Read more »