Home » Investing » 2 TSX Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

2 TSX Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The significant drop in prices of high-quality stocks indicates that investors shouldn’t miss the opportunity of buying them cheap.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

With the recent selling in the market, investors have the opportunity to buy several high-growth stocks cheap. Notably, buying high-quality stocks cheap and holding on to them for long could help you generate substantial wealth. 

Against this backdrop, let’s look at two TSX stocks trading cheap that could outperform the broader markets by a wide margin. 

goeasy

Investing in the financial services company goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be highly rewarding for long-term investors. goeasy offers lending and leasing services to subprime consumers and consistently delivers robust earnings growth.

Thanks to its strong financial and operating performance, goeasy stock has handily outperformed the rest of the market over the past decade. It’s worth mentioning that goeasy stock has corrected quite a lot (about 45%) from the 52-week high. This drop is due to the general selling in the stock market and has nothing to do with the goeasy’s performance as it continues to grow its revenue and earnings at a solid double-digit rate.   

goeasy is confident of achieving double-digit revenue growth annually through 2024. Furthermore, it expects its operating margin to expand by about 100 basis points annually over the next three years. 

Its upbeat outlook stems from continued growth in the loan volumes and growing ticket size. Meanwhile, strong credit and payments performance will likely support its margins. 

goeasy’s focus on expanding its lending products, omnichannel offerings, growing mix of secured loans, and improving efficiency will support its financials. Moreover, the company is on track to enhance its shareholders’ value by increasing its dividends at a solid double-digit rate. 

By investing in goeasy stock at current levels, investors can expect strong capital appreciation in the long term. Moreover, one can earn a dividend yield of over 3%. 

Shopify 

Investing in tech stocks could be highly profitable in the long term, as most of them have lost substantial value. Within the tech space, investors shouldn’t miss the opportunity of buying the dip in Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify stock has fallen about 78% from its peak, representing a solid buying opportunity. Notably, the decline in Shopify stock is due to the slowdown in its growth. Moreover, negative investors’ sentiments on high-growth stocks remained a drag. 

Undeniably, Shopify’s growth has slowed. However, this shouldn’t surprise, as its growth was expected to normalize after recording aggressive growth amid the pandemic. While uncertain macro headwinds and concerns over consumer spending could limit the upside in Shopify stock in the short term, it remains well positioned to deliver impressive growth in the long term, benefitting from the increased penetration of e-commerce and structural shift towards omnichannel selling models. 

Shopify has ramped its investments in the e-commerce business and is strengthening its fulfillment, which augurs well for long-term growth. Furthermore, its initiatives to drive sales and marketing and expansion of existing products into new geographies could drive its merchant base. 

Shopify’s valuation is at a multi-year low. Meanwhile, the massive correction in its stock price suggests that negatives are priced into the stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

The best time to buy Canadian growth stocks is in a market correction. Here's one top stock to buy now…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Recession Investing Strategies for Canadians

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The spectre of a recession should spur Canadians to buy and hold dependable equities like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Want a Deal? Now Is a Great Time to Grab These TSX Stocks!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors can put their contribution room to work by picking up these valuable TSX stocks, including Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU).

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks That Could Earn You $32/Day

| Adam Othman

A sizeable passive-income stream can be put to many impactful uses, including slightly raising your standard of living.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks New Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to get started in the stock market? Here are three stocks new investors should buy today!

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks to Be Greedy About — Not Fearful

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stable TSX stocks are perfect for Canadians worried about losses on the TSX today but want in on the…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Start Investing? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to start investing today, these two stocks are some of the safest and best businesses you can…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Defensive and Long-Term Value Pick for Canadian Investors Right Now

| Adam Othman

Consumer staple stocks, like this top defensive asset, could be excellent long-term value picks for risk-averse Canadian investors.

Read more »