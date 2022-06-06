Home » Investing » VFV vs. XUS vs. ZSP: Which S&P 500 ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadians?

VFV vs. XUS vs. ZSP: Which S&P 500 ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadians?

Canada’s top ETFs for tracking the S&P 500 go head to head.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Welcome to a series where I break down and compare some of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to Canadian investors!

The benchmark S&P 500 Index is down heavily year to date as a result of rising interest rates and high market volatility. The current correction could be a great buying opportunity though. Thankfully, Vanguard, Blackrock, and BMO Global Asset Management provide a set of low-cost, high-liquidity ETFs that offer exposure to the S&P 500.

The three tickers up for consideration today are Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (TSX:XUS), and BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). Which one is the better option? Keep reading to find out.

VFV vs. ZSP vs. XUS: Fees

The fee charged by an ETF is expressed as the management expense ratio (MER). This is the percentage that is deducted from the ETF’s net asset value (NAV) over time and is calculated on an annual basis. For example, an MER of 0.50% means that for every $10,000 invested, the ETF charges a fee of $50 annually.

Both VFV and ZSP have an MER of 0.09%, making them tied on this front, while XUS has an MER of 0.10%. For a $10,000 portfolio, either ZSP or VFV will cost you around $9 per year to hold versus $10 for XUS. All are extremely cheap, but if we had to split hairs here, the nod goes to VFV or ZSP.

VFV vs. ZSP vs. XUS: Size

The size of an ETF is very important. Funds with small assets under management (AUM) may have poor liquidity, low trading volume, high bid-ask spreads, and more risk of being delisted due to lack of interest.

VFV has attracted AUM of $6.6 billion, ZSP has $9.8 billion, and XUS has 4.4 billion. Although all are sufficient for a buy-and-hold investor, ZSP is currently the more popular ETF among Canadian investors.

VFV vs. ZSP vs. XUS: Holdings

All three ETFs track the S&P 500 Index, which is comprised of the largest 500 companies listed on U.S. exchanges, diversified across various sectors like technology, health care, financials, communications, consumer staples, consumer discretionaries, industrials, and energy. The index is widely seen as a barometre for overall U.S. stock market performance.

All three ETFs therefore hold the same underlying stocks, but in different ways. ZSP elects to actually purchase all 500 of the index’s stocks in their corresponding proportions. VFV and XUS simply holds their U.S. ETF counterpart as a “wrapper.” The structure doesn’t make a discernible difference for investors, but it’s good to understand.

Something else to note here is that none of these ETFs are currency hedged. The underlying stocks of the S&P 500 trade in USD. When you buy a Canadian ETF, the difference between the CAD-USD pair can affect the value of the Canadian ETF beyond the price movement of the underlying stocks.

ETFs that are unhedged accept this phenomenon. What that means is if the U.S. dollar appreciates, the ETF will gain additional value. Conversely, if the Canadian dollar appreciates, the ETF will lose additional value. This introduces extra volatility that could affect your overall return.

This has been the case with VFV, ZSP, and XUS, with the rising U.S. dollar causing all three to beat their U.S. ETF counterparts over the last decade.

VFV vs. ZSP vs. XUS: Historical performance

A cautionary statement before we dive in: past performance is no guarantee of future results, which can and will vary. The portfolio returns presented below are hypothetical and backtested. The returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or taxes, which can cause drag.

Here are the trailing returns from 2013 to present:

Here are the annual returns from 2013 to present:

It’s a coin toss here. All three ETFs had virtually identical returns and volatility, with some very insignificant differences due to tracking error.

The Foolish takeaway

You can’t go wrong with any of these options. All three ETFs have nearly identical management expense ratios and performance. If you’re fond of BMO, pick ZSP. If you idolize Jack Bogle, buy VFV. If you like BlackRock, consider XUS.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Become a Landlord in Canada and Earn Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn like a landlord? Here are three creative ways to earn passive income from a land…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Cineplex (TSX:CGX)?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Cineplex has endured a lot in the past two years. Should you invest in it?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 7% for Stable Passive Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock on the TSX today offers Motley Fool investors access to over $4,500 in returns over the next…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Earn a Yield of at Least 5% Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks are reliable investments to generate consistent income. Also, investors can earn yields of at least 5%.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

XQQ vs. ZQQ vs. QQC.F: Which NASDAQ 100 ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canada's top ETFs for tracking the NASDAQ 100 go head to head.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold to Retirement

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top TSX stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $510/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could bring in passive income of $6,115 annually, or $510 per month, from these TSX stocks today!

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Investing

1 Top Mid-Cap Growth Stock Perfect for New Investors

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is one of many promising mid-cap stocks that may be worth a second look heading into a…

Read more »