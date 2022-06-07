Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy for the Next Decade

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy for the Next Decade

These TSX stocks are the perfect choice for long-term investors wanting substantial growth over the next decade.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

It can be hard to think about the next decade when you’re investing during a market correction. We tend to want to take out all our money and hoard it in our mattress. But really, now is arguably the best time to get in on the TSX today.

In fact, I would recommend you hold onto some of the stocks doing quite poorly for the next decade to see substantial growth. Each of these TSX stocks is in an industry bound for huge returns. So, let’s get right to it.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) shares all but imploded recently with the fall in tech TSX stocks. But a lot of it was unwarranted, according to analysts. While the company certainly needed a market correction, a drop of 80% seemed a bit much.

That’s especially considering Shopify stock has a huge decade ahead of it. The company is now one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in North America, and it’s growing all the time. It continues to grow through its fulfillment centres, merchant sign-ups, and acquisitions.

Yet because of the recent performance, shares of Shopify stock are well below where they most likely should be. But take note. Shopify stock has a 10-for-1 stock split coming up this month. So, now could be a great time to grab the stock before investors see the opportunity for what it is.

Magna International

Another solid long-term opportunity is Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA). Magna creates parts for automotive companies around the world. It has agreements with some of the largest names in North America, and yet shares are also down for Magna stock.

This comes from a few problems for Magna stock. The supply-chain issues faced by the company, along with the semi-conductor shortage, means production has dropped. However, during even the next few years, there should be a huge turnaround once this is managed. That comes from the move towards electric vehicles.

The electric vehicle boom isn’t coming; it’s here. And once Magna stock is up and moving once more, investors will likely buy up shares in bulk. But you can get in before they do with other TSX stocks. The stock is a steal today, trading at 15.3 times earnings and offering a dividend of 2.86%. Shares down 46% from 52-week highs.

Brookfield Renewable

Finally, sticking with the green theme, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is another strong option for the next decade. Along with electric vehicles, clean energy is another booming industry.

Russian sanctions have forced European countries to create their own long-term energy plan. That plan includes clean energy from companies like Brookfield. The stock saw a recent drop again from inflation and rising interest rates hurting its business. But it’s already started to recover, and long term is a strong choice. It has a diversified set of assets around the world, allowing you access to almost every type of clean energy project.

Brookfield stock is a steal for the next decade, with shares trading down 15% from 52-week highs and a dividend of 3.59%. It’s also trading at 1.96 times book value. As the world shifts to clean energy, it’s likely to be one of the top growers on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l.

More on Investing

Investing

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in June 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Motley Fool Staff

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada “Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Telus International (TSX:TIXT) By Nate Parmelee When our…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $50,000 TFSA Into $500,000 in 10 Years

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA is a perfect instrument to build wealth in the stock market. Here’s a value investing way to grow…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: Create a Million-Dollar Portfolio for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials can reach millionaire status by retirement by investing in one solid stock and reinvesting on a consistent basis.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top 3 Stocks for the Ongoing Commodity Boom

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Commodity stocks like Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) could see significant upside ahead.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Passive-Income Stock for $7,551 Per Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) stock could be the best passive-income stock out there to bring in $7,551 in income this year.

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said.…

Read more »

Investing

TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Are Must-Haves in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build a TFSA? Here are three stocks you should hold in your portfolio!

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

3 High-Growth, Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth potential, these three small-cap stocks could boost investors' returns.

Read more »