Home » Investing » Get $10/Day Passive Income: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks

Get $10/Day Passive Income: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks

Passive-income seekers looking for opportunities might want to invest in these two dividend stocks to generate substantial passive income.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Rising inflation has lowered the buying power of consumers across the board. The Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve have enacted a plan to introduce several interest rate hikes to cool down the red-hot inflationary environment. Unfortunately, increasing benchmark interest rates is not an overnight fix. The measure takes time to deliver tangible results.

Between diminished borrowing and buying power, it is only natural to search for or create more revenue streams to take care of your expenses.

Dividend stocks have been far more popular than growth stocks in 2022. With all the uncertainty surrounding global financial markets, stock market investors are fleeing risk and looking for more reliable income-generating assets. Investing in dividend stocks can give you a more foolproof method to create a passive-income stream.

It is crucial to invest in companies that can weather the storm and continue delivering shareholder dividends during these turbulent times. With that in mind, here are two top dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to create a passive-income stream.

The power of green energy

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a $4.67 billion market capitalization electric utility company headquartered in Calgary. Unlike most other electric utility companies, TransAlta owns and operates green energy generation and transmission facilities. The global demand for clean energy is slated to rise in the coming years, and TransAlta Renewables is well positioned to capitalize on the trend.

TransAlta Renewables stock trades for $17.43 per share at writing, and it boasts a 5.39% dividend yield. Investing a hypothetical $35,000 in TransAlta Renewables shares could help you earn $1,886.5 per year in shareholder dividends alone, translating to $5.16 per day.

The power of communication

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is another business that provides an essential service. The $62.63 billion market capitalization company is a giant in Canada’s largely consolidated telecom industry. The company generates substantial revenue through its wireless communications and broadband business segments. It delivers safe and reliable shareholder dividends that are largely unaffected by macroeconomic factors.

BCE stock trades for $68.97 per share at writing, and it boasts a 5.34% dividend yield at current levels. Investing a hypothetical $35,000 in BCE shares could help you earn $1,869 per year through shareholder dividends alone, translating to $5.12 per day.

Foolish takeaway

When investing in dividend stocks, it is important to remember that shareholder dividends are more of a privilege than a right. The higher borrowing costs, slower economic growth, and inflation can also impact dividend-paying companies.

Companies that cannot perform well under current circumstances might be forced to slash or outright suspend shareholder dividends. It pays to conduct your due diligence and invest in companies with the potential to deliver more reliable payouts.

BCE stock and TransAlta Renewables stock are companies that can provide you with virtually guaranteed dividend payouts translating to a passive income of $10.28. However, the examples are purely hypothetical scenarios. It is never wise to put all your eggs in one basket.

You can use it as a method to understand how diversifying your investment capital across several assets with a high average dividend yield can generate significant passive income for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The market dip is giving dividend investors a chance to buy top stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now to Play a 2nd-Half Rally

| Joey Frenette

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) are forgotten dividend plays that may be worth buying in the…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock up a Solid 5% in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier utility stock may not be among TSX’s high-flyers, but its steady performance in 2022 indicates the low-volatile nature…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Passive-Income Stock for $7,551 Per Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) stock could be the best passive-income stock out there to bring in $7,551 in income this year.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Should Buy in June 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio this month? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments to Buy in June 2022

| Adam Othman

The current market environment boasts many excellent stocks at discounted prices, but these two could deliver the best value for…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

3 Sold-Off Stocks Due for a Bounce Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three underperforming stocks are more likely to bounce back than pull back in the coming quarters.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Top REIT for Steady Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

Looking for steady monthly passive income? Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a solid stock pick for long-term dividends and market-beating returns.

Read more »