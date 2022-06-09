Home » Investing » Could a 10-20% Drop in Real Estate Happen Soon?

Could a 10-20% Drop in Real Estate Happen Soon?

Economists don’t see a housing market crash happening, but rising interest rates could trigger a double-digit price correction in the not-so-distant future.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Canada’s real estate market might see its pandemic-induced boom end, as interest rates continue to rise. Economists don’t see a crash happening, but a 10-20% price correction is possible. Realtors and brokers also noted the declining monthly and year-over-year home sales in major cities last month.

The Feds have increased their key interest rate three times already this year, and forceful increases are forthcoming. Homebuyers would be happier if the housing market returns to balanced territory, because they can purchase properties at their real worth — not at inflated levels.

Housing supply must increase

Daniel John, chairman of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, said that steady price increases have begun to ease in April and May 2022. However, the lack of choice for homebuyers remains a key factor as the market cools. He added, “Where home prices go next will depend on housing supply.”

Mr. John noted the modest increases in home listings, but the still supply totals must more double for the market to approach balanced territory. He said rising interest rates is a positive sign and gives prospective homebuyers more time to make sound decisions.

No immediate price relief

Homebuyers aren’t scarce, but the inventory is in the past couple of years. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) doesn’t see the situation reversing from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ domain. However, BMO’s managing director of macro strategy, Benjamin Reitzes, would be shocked if prices don’t fall double digits.

Reitzes said, “Home prices and sales are cooling following rising rates, abruptly ending an unsustainable run. Things have come off highs very quickly and will probably continue to do so.” He estimates a 20% decline in home prices in the not-so-distant future.

If the cost of real estate remains elevated, expect many homebuyers to forego ownership and decide to rent instead decide. Landlords would welcome more renters and fewer vacancies.

Standout investment

Real estate is the third worst-performing sector on the TSX with its 16.06% year-to-date loss. However, not all of its constituents are underperforming. A real estate investment trust (REITs) with an investment-grade, majority unitholder display resiliency amid the inflationary pressures.

In Q1 2022, CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) reported 3.8% and 34.8% increases in net operating income (NOI) and net income versus Q1 2021. This $4.04 billion REIT owns high-quality assets with Canadian Tire as its anchor tenant in 263 of the 368 operating properties.

Its CEO Ken Silver said, “CT REIT’s growth and resilience drove strong results in Q1, reflecting the core attributes of our strategy and business model. These attributes have once again given our Board the confidence to announce a distribution increase.” The 3.4% dividend hike was the ninth since CT REIT’s IPO in 2013. If you invest today, the share price is $17.32, while the dividend yield is 4.8%.

Normalcy is near

Canada’s real estate market seems ready to cool down with rising interest rates. While prices won’t drop quickly as they should, the return to normalcy and an end to bidding wars are on the horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income of 5%: Dividend Stocks You Don’t Wanna Miss!

| Kay Ng

Do you want rich passive income? Check out these two 5% dividend stocks and decide if they fit your diversified…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can still find top TSX dividend stocks with attractive yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Scared of the Housing Market? 3 Easy Ways to Become a Landlord

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are three ways of creating passive income through real estate.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, Here Are the 5 Best Stocks to Earn Steady Income

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of the volatility in the market and economic situation, these Canadian companies could continue to pay steady dividend.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Stocks That Could Still Double in 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three safe stocks that have doubled in value from 2017 could still deliver the same results in the next five…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Flush With Cash? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with idle cash can make more money and cope with rising cost of living by buying three TSX stocks…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get $10/Day Passive Income: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Passive-income seekers looking for opportunities might want to invest in these two dividend stocks to generate substantial passive income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The market dip is giving dividend investors a chance to buy top stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused…

Read more »