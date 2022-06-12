Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Top TSX Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Markets

TFSA Investors: Top TSX Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Markets

If markets take an ugly turn from here, these defensives will likely outperform.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

While markets have recovered from the lows, recession rhetoric has also gained steam in the last few weeks. Perhaps, mounting inflation, aggravated by fast-rising oil and gas prices, could make the situation far worse. So, how the market plays out from here will be interesting to see — especially when interest rates are rising rapidly and the global growth outlook is weakening, we might see even higher stock volatility.

So, how could investors play amid these uncertain markets?

It is not advisable to stay away from the markets because of the volatility. Stocks come with an inherent risk of volatility. And that is why investing in stocks is not about totally eliminating the risk but managing it. When you are investing for a longer-term, volatility risk gets balanced out.

In the form of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian investors have a very beneficial tool that simplifies long-term investing. The TFSA contribution limit for the current year is $6,000, while the accumulated limit extends to $81,500.

If you have not contributed to your TFSA so far in 2022, consider these names. The capital gains and dividends generated within the TFSA will be tax-free throughout the holding period.

Investors focus way too much on growth while picking stocks. And you should note that when the focus is on growth, it ultimately involves taking an above-average risk. What could be a more moderate approach to tackle long-term investing is to pick recession-resilient, dividend-paying stocks.

2 top TSX stocks for TFSA investors

For example, consider Canada’s top utility stock Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). It has seen multiple recessions and market crashes in the last several decades. But the company managed to keep up with its dividend increase. Among TSX stocks, Fortis has the second-longest dividend-increase streak with 48 consecutive years. Notably, FTS stock returned 11% per year on average in the last decade, while TSX stocks on average returned 6%.

How does a slow-moving stock like FTS manage the feat?

Though utility stocks are slow-moving, their consistently increasing dividends significantly contribute to the total shareholder returns. Also, utilities have low-risk, recession-resilient operations that enable earnings stability almost in all kinds of markets. So, even if our economy takes an ugly turn from here, FTS stock might see a little impact, and its dividends will likely keep growing.

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is another such stock in Canadian markets. Like utilities, telecom companies also have a reasonable earnings stability. So, business cycles do not generally determine their growth. BCE pays stable a dividend and yields a decent 5.3% at the moment. Moreover, it has returned 11% annually on average in the last decade.

Interestingly, BCE looks well placed to play the upcoming 5G rally. Its large subscriber base and strong balance sheet could stand tall in the industry. In addition, it has invested big in network improvements and 5G expansion in the last few years. So, BCE and investors might reap significant benefits in the next few years.

Bottom line

So, in a nutshell, chasing high-growth stocks might not be prudent for all types of investors. However, even if you are an aggressive investor, it makes sense to have some exposure to defensive stocks like BCE or Fortis. They might lag growth stocks during bull markets, but they play well when uncertainties in broader markets increase.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investments: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer generous DRIP discounts to help RRSP investors maximize total returns.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Residential REITs Canadians Can Buy in June

| Aditya Raghunath

The prices of Canada's housing market are expected to remain elevated, despite an increase in interest rates and rising inflation…

Read more »

Light bulb with jester hat perched on top
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: It’d Be Smart to Start With These Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

If you want less guess work out of your investments, start investing in solid dividend stocks from day one.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $150,000 in 15 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a lot of strong growth stocks that might help you grow your money 10-fold in just 15 years…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy Instead of Real Estate as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada plans to raise the interest rates again to fight the rampaging inflation. This will severely impact…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? How to Create a $200/Month Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors can create a $200 per month passive-income portfolio if they have time and consistency on their side.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 2 Canadian REITs

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are providing buying opportunities in high-yield REITs. Here are a couple you should consider buying.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors focused on total returns.

Read more »