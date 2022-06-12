Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2022

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2022

Worried about inflation or a recession? Here are three defensive Canadian dividend stocks to collect growing streams of steady passive income.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend stocks have been a good place to shelter from the recent stock market correction. While stocks may dip up and down, good-quality dividend stocks keep paying out streams of passive income. If you are lucky, those companies will also increase their dividends on a regular basis.

Stocks with dividend growth are ideal in this economy

There are several reasons to like stocks that regularly increase their dividends.

Firstly, a company that pays a dividend must have a stable, reliable business model. Often, the best dividend companies have contracted, regulated, or recurring revenue streams.

Secondly, a company needs to regularly grow cash flows to regularly grow its dividend. The best dividend stocks have strong pricing power, a solid economic moat, and clear opportunities to increase cash returns. Generally, a dividend grower has a good balance sheet and smart managers running the business.

If you are looking for Canadian dividend stock that could provide growing streams of income, here are three top stocks to consider today.

Brookfield Renewables: A long-term trend supporting growth

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one the world’s largest pure-play renewable power stocks. It has a market capitalization of $29 billion. It manages $68 billion of renewable assets. Brookfield owns some enviable hydro dam assets and a quality mix of solar, wind, and distributed generation projects.

Energy security is becoming a major issue across the globe. Consequently, Brookfield has a huge opportunity to keep developing sources of independent renewable power. Right now, it has around 69,000 megawatts of power in design or development.

This could fuel decades of growth ahead. Today, Brookfield Renewables pays a 3.6% dividend, but it has a history and target to grow that dividend by 5-9% a year.

Canadian National Railway: A defensive dividend stock

Another stock with a great history of dividend growth is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). For the past 15 years, it has grown its dividend on average by an annual 13.7% rate. For context, its current annual dividend of $2.93 is 600% larger than it was in 2007.

At $146 per share, CN stock kicks out a 2% dividend yield. Its stock is down 12% over the past six months. CN has faced some headwinds due to weather and supply chain challenges. However, the back half of 2022 is looking much more robust for its shipping volumes.

Due to its very defensive, low-competition business, CN stock always trades at a premium price. Yet, after the recent decline, this dividend stock is trading at the lower end of its valuation range. It looks like an attractive entry point for the long term.

Granite REIT: A dividend stock with an inflation hedge

REITs have recently taken a hit on concerns about rising interest rates and a recession. While this may impact certain real estate sectors, there are many high-quality real estate stocks that are being “thrown out with the bathwater.” One in particular that I like is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

It has a very defensive portfolio of large-scale, institutional quality logistics and manufacturing properties. Its business benefits from inflation, because it can significantly raise rent on new leases and renewals. Yet its cost of capital and debt is long dated and largely stays the same. That means any rent increase goes straight to the bottom line for shareholders.

Granite has an exceptional balance sheet, solid growth prospects, and a diversified portfolio. It pays a 3.5% dividend yield today. It has a history of growing that dividend by around 5% a year for the past decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Stocks Trading Below 10 Times Earnings

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Undervalued stocks like Canadian Tire Corp. (TSX:CTC.A) are trading below 10 times earnings.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Top TSX Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

If markets take an ugly turn from here, these defensives will likely outperform.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investments: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer generous DRIP discounts to help RRSP investors maximize total returns.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Residential REITs Canadians Can Buy in June

| Aditya Raghunath

The prices of Canada's housing market are expected to remain elevated, despite an increase in interest rates and rising inflation…

Read more »

Light bulb with jester hat perched on top
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: It’d Be Smart to Start With These Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

If you want less guess work out of your investments, start investing in solid dividend stocks from day one.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $150,000 in 15 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a lot of strong growth stocks that might help you grow your money 10-fold in just 15 years…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy Instead of Real Estate as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada plans to raise the interest rates again to fight the rampaging inflation. This will severely impact…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? How to Create a $200/Month Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors can create a $200 per month passive-income portfolio if they have time and consistency on their side.

Read more »