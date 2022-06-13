Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is Air Canada Stock Price Headed to $15 Per Share?

Is Air Canada Stock Price Headed to $15 Per Share?

New emerging macro challenges could further delay Air Canada’s post-pandemic financial recovery and take its stock lower.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Plane on runway, aircraft

Image source: Getty Images.

What happened?

The shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) plunged by well more than 5% on Monday morning after losing nearly 9% of their value in a previous couple of weeks. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index was down by 2.5% this morning. With this, Air Canada’s stock price is now hovering at its lowest level since November 2020 of $19.03 per share — with more than 21% quarter-to-date losses.

So what?

Today’s massive selloff in Air Canada stock seemingly has nothing to do with any company-specific negative news. Instead, it’s a result of a broader market selloff amid investors’ growing concerns about a recession.

On Friday, the U.S. inflation numbers came out much hotter than expected, reaching their highest level in over four decades. The latest data increases pressure on the Federal Reserve to take more aggressive monetary policy action by increasing key interest rates at a faster pace. In a scenario where inflation numbers consistently remain high and rising interest rates continue to hurt consumers’ purchasing power, a possibility of an economic recession increases.

Airline or air transportation is a cyclical industry that falls under the consumer discretionary sector. In tough economic times such as a recession, consumers tend to cut their non-essential and discretionary expenditures like air travel. This is one of the key reasons why increasing possibilities of a recession are badly hurting the shares of airline companies — including Air Canada. With this, AC stock has now lost about 10% in 2022 so far.

Now what?

Air Canada remained one of the most desirable stocks for investors between 2016 and 2019, as it yielded an outstanding 375% positive returns during those four years. However, COVID-19 suddenly changed its fundamentals in early 2020, as the pandemic forced most nations across the world to impose shutdowns and restrictions on air travel. These restrictions continued to severely affect the financials of airline companies like Air Canada even in 2021, taking its stock down by 7.2% that year.

Amid easing restrictions, overall air travel demand and Air Canada’s advance bookings started showing optimistic signs in the first quarter of 2022. However, the troubles for Canada’s largest passenger airline company don’t seem to be ending soon. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine took crude oil prices higher, investors remain worried that skyrocketing jet fuel costs could steal Air Canada’s profits. While this negative factor remains intact, growing fears about a possible recession are now dimming the air travel demand outlook.

Air Canada is continuing to strengthen its international cargo and freighter network. However, these efforts might not lead to its financial recovery if passenger air travel demand starts falling again. In such a scenario, the Canadian national flag carrier’s post-pandemic financial recovery could be delayed further, as it tries to navigate through new emerging challenges. That’s why the possibility of Air Canada stock heading towards $15 per share in the coming months can’t be denied completely.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you worried about the state of the stock market? Rely on these three blue-chip stocks!

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett’s Top Investing Strategies for New Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even new investors know about Warren Buffett, but here are the main strategies you need to know before starting to…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market has been ruthless as of late. Despite the volatility, here are two dependable TSX stocks I’ve…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Looking to Buy Canadian Stocks Today? Here Are 5 Ratios to Help Mitigate Your Risk

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to buy Canadian stocks while they're cheap, here are five key ratios that will help you mitigate…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: It’s a Great Time to Buy These Stocks for Your TFSA!

| Robin Brown

The best time to load up on top Canadian stocks is in a correction. Here's two perfect stocks for your…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

2 Friendly Stocks for Beginner TFSA Investors

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are beginner-friendly stocks that Canadian investors may wish to buy for a…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

How to Build Your 1st Investment Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of starting your first investment portfolio? Today’s a great time to start. Here’s how you should do…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: How to Prepare for the Next Recession

| Robin Brown

Worried about a potential recession? Here are a few ways to prepare your finances and investment portfolio to survive and…

Read more »