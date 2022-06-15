Home » Investing » Market Correction: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

Market Correction: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and growing payouts for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The market pullback is providing TFSA investors with a chance to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) trades for less than $22 per share at the time of writing and offers investors a 6% dividend yield. The stock was as high a $28 earlier this year, so there is ample upside opportunity, and you get paid well to ride out the market volatility.

Manulife reported Q1 2022 results that came in weaker than the same period last year. The dip in profits was largely caused by the surge of COVID-19 infections in the United States and Asia. The American insurance business faced higher morbidity and mortality claims in the quarter. The Asian operations saw a drop in sales as a result of widespread lockdowns.

These are temporary setbacks, and the worst of the COVID-19 impacts should now be in the rearview mirror.

Falling equity prices are currently putting pressure on the stock. Manulife has substantial wealth and asset management businesses. Rising interest rates, however, should provide a big boost to fixed-income earnings in the coming quarters and the market might not fully appreciate how big that bump might be for the firm. Manulife can now get much higher returns on the cash it has to set aside to cover potential claims.

Manulife should see long-term growth develop out of the Asia operations as middle-class wealth expands and demand rises for insurance and investment products.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) trades near $63.50 per share at the time of writing compared to a 2022 high of $74. The pullback appears overdone considering there shouldn’t be a significant change in the broader outlook for the business.

BCE provides essential mobile and internet communications services that companies and households need regardless of the situation in economy. Even the entertainment subscriptions should hold up well in a downturn. People are more likely to reduce trips to restaurants, movie theatres, or expensive coffee shops before they axe their TV or streaming subscription.

That being said, BCE isn’t immune to an economic slowdown. Purchases of new mobile phones could drop, as people choose to keep older models to save money. Advertising fees in the media operations could also decline as businesses trim back their marketing budgets. At this point, these risks are likely already priced into the stock, as they represent a small part of the overall revenue stream.

Investors who buy BCE at the current price can pick up a 5.8% dividend yield and simply wait for the next distribution increase. BCE typically raises the divided by 5% per year, supported by solid free cash flow that is expected to grow 2-10% in 2022.

The bottom line on cheap stocks to buy now for passive income

Manulife and BCE are leaders in their respective industries and pay generous dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Manulife.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividends Aren’t Guaranteed, Yet 3 TSX Stocks Keep Raising Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

No company will guarantee dividend payments, but three TSX Dividend Aristocrats will not break their dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market: When Are Stocks “Cheap” Enough?

| Kay Ng

Investors may wait for a bigger discount before buying stocks in a bear market. Here are other factors that can…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Energy Stocks With Outstanding Dividend Growth

| Robin Brown

Oil just hit US$120 per barrel, and cash returns are heating up. Here are three TSX energy stocks with outstanding…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Prepare for Stagflation: 4 Stocks Offering Stable Monthly Income

| Puja Tayal

As your income struggles to cope with rising expenses, you need another source of stable income. Dividend stocks offer you…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend-growth stocks on dips can deliver strong total returns for patient TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: Start Buying These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

With the state of the market, investors should focus on dividend stocks. Here are three top picks.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Crypto Crash: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Instead of Bitcoin

| Andrew Walker

Boring TSX dividend stocks are looking pretty good right now after the cryptocurrency meltdown.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is a Housing Market Correction on the Horizon in Canada?

| Adam Othman

While a full-blown housing crash might not happen, a significant downward correction could be on the horizon.

Read more »