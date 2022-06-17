Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top TSX Stocks Under $20 a Share

3 Top TSX Stocks Under $20 a Share

Three top Canadian stocks trading under $20 per share also pay over-the-top dividends.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Price-conscious income investors should find high-yield dividend stocks trading below $20 per share attractive prospects. Among the Canadian stocks that offer both are Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN), and Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). The average yield of the trio is 6.18%.

Assuming you own $10,000 worth of shares of each stock, the combined passive income you can generate every quarter is $463.50. If held in a TFSA, the payout is tax free.

Low-risk returns

The energy sector, where Freehold Royalties belongs, is the TSX’s top performer so far in 2022. As of this writing, the royalty stock is up 30.01% year to date. At $14.77 per share, the dividend offer is 6.27%. The $2.22 billion company isn’t an oil producer, but it owns a large portfolio of royalty lands in North America.

Freehold’s land base, where it derives oil and natural gas royalties, is still expanding. The customers or operators of the asset portfolio pays the royalty company a percentage of their production. As such, Freehold can provide would-be investors with lower-risk returns, sustainable dividends, and long-term growth.

In Q1 2022, royalty and other revenue increased 136.7% to $87.6 million versus Q1 2021. Net income soared 581.4% year over year to $38.39 million. The $71.9 million funds from operations during the quarter were also a record for Freehold. Given the favourable pricing environment, management is confident that the strong momentum from 2021 will carry over into 2022.

Favourable market outlook

Acadian Timber had a solid start to 2022, despite the significant inflationary pressures in the first quarter. In the three months ended March 26, 2022, sales increased 2.9%, while net income fell 28.6% versus Q1 2021. The materials stock is down 9.06% year to date ($17.19 per share) but pays a fantastic 6.78% dividend.

This $287.86 million company owns timberlands in Eastern Canada and the northeastern United States. Currently, the size of the land under management is approximately 2.4 million acres. The company is a leading seller of softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products.

Its president and CEO Adam Sheparski said, “Acadian posted a solid start to the year benefiting from strong pricing and demand for sawlogs, together with improved pricing and demand for softwood pulpwood. Deliveries were negatively impacted by reduced trucking capacity, but we expect to catch up on this volume through the remainder of the year.”

Predictable cash flows

Utility stocks like Algonquin are ideal hedges against rising inflation, because most of the utility assets are regulated. The $11.63 billion diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility company has over one million customer connections in North America.

In Q1 2022, management reported net earnings of US$91 million, which represents a 555% increase from Q1 2021. Arun Banskota, Algonquin’s president and CEO, said, “We remain committed to delivering on the Company’s $12.4 billion capital plan from 2022 through 2026 to drive growth in earnings and cash flows.” He added that both should support compelling shareholders’ returns.

If you invest today, Algonquin trades at $17.22 per share (-4.70% year to date) and pays an attractive 5.5% dividend.

Formidable portfolio

Freehold, Acadian Timber, and Algonquin should form a formidable stock portfolio. The respective businesses can endure the current headwinds and sustain the generous payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs for Consistent Dividends

| Adam Othman

Real estate investment trusts like these two pay monthly distributions at high dividend yields of over 6%.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: The Ideal Goal for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a great place to create income for retirement, but if you aim for this goal each year…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Cheap Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can help you earn a steady passive income amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Low-Fee ETF Will Let You Invest in Thousands of Stocks

| Adam Othman

If you are worried about volatility and how it might impact your long-term nest egg growth goals, an ETF that…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investing: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for a retirement portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dollarama Stock Proves its Vigor in Hot-Blooded Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

While markets have dropped to their 52-week lows, Dollarama stock is close to its record highs.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving dividend investors a chance to buy top TSX stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »