Home » Investing » Millennials: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy in This Market Correction

Millennials: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy in This Market Correction

This sharp market correction should spur millennials to snatch up discounted TSX stocks like Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) and others today.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 160 points in early afternoon trading on June 17. This would represent the third triple-digit-point plunge for the TSX in the span of a week. Millennial investors are face to face with yet another economic crisis. Recent history tells us not to panic, and that is especially true for investors with a long time horizon. Today, I want to focus on three TSX stocks that you can depend on for the long term, as we wrestle with this market correction.

This TSX stock deserves your trust in any environment

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a Halifax-based company that is engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. Utilities proved to be a solid hold during the March 2020 market correction. This should spur millennials to snatch up equities in this space. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 9% month over month at the time of this writing. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

This company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 13. It reported adjusted net income of $242 million, which was down marginally from the first quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, it is still on track to deploy $3 billion in capital investment throughout 2022. This should bolster its rate base going forward and provide the flexibility to deliver on future dividend growth.

Shares of this TSX stock possess a solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.662 per share, which represents a 4.6% yield.

Millennials should look to snatch up grocery retail stocks in this market correction

Grocery retail stocks were another strong hold during the 2020 market correction. These retailers have also enjoyed a bump as high inflation has put added pressure on consumers. Loblaw (TSX:L) is the largest grocery retailer in Canada. Its shares have climbed 7.5% in 2022 at the bottom of the noon hour on June 17.

In Q1 2022, Loblaw delivered revenue growth of 3.3% to $12.2 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA jumped 10% year over year to $1.34 billion. It reported adjusted net earnings of $459 million, or $1.36 per diluted share — up 17% and 20%, respectively, from the previous year.

Loblaws last had a favourable P/E ratio of 18. Millennials should also be attracted to this TSX stock, as it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share. That represents a 1.4% yield.

Here’s another TSX stock that millennials may want to target for some nice income

Chartwell Retirement REIT (TSX:CSH.UN) is the third TSX stock I’d look to snatch up in this market correction. This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities. Its shares have dropped 8% in 2022.

The company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. Its occupancy recovery continued in Q1 2022, while its net loss shrank to $3.3 million. Millennials should be interested in owning stocks that are set to benefit from Canada’s rapidly aging population. Moreover, this TSX stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.051 per share. That represents a strong 5.4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

1 High-Growth Stock That’s Become Too Cheap Amid This Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a wonderful fintech firm that looks way too cheap to ignore following its latest leg lower.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Perfect TSX Stocks to Fight Off Recession Fears

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting companies that can cover themselves in a recession but provide you with…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

How to Turn a $1,000 TFSA Into $5,000

| Adam Othman

High growth may come with a relatively high-risk profile, but that’s a necessary sacrifice to maximize the potential of your…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Investing

Market Correction: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA Today!

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market correction picks up, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your TFSA while…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Have Your Back in a Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) and another dirt-cheap Canadian dividend stock look way too cheap, even with a recession coming soon.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

4 TSX Stocks That Hit a 52-Week Low: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should monitor TSX stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others that fell to 52-week lows this past week.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now Despite Rising Recession Risks

| Daniel Da Costa

Although the economy is at risk of going into recession, now can still be an excellent time to buy stocks…

Read more »