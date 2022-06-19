Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive-Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today

Are you on the hunt for dividend stocks? Here are three top picks!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Building a source of passive income is the goal for many investors. There are many ways you can do that, but buying dividend stocks may be the most common. There’s a relatively low barrier to entry, and investors can remain very liquid. Although investing in dividend stocks is much easier, in my opinion, than investing in growth stocks, many investors still get this wrong. There are very specific things you should be on the lookout for. In this article, I’ll discuss three dividend stocks I’d buy today.

Buy a utility stock

When looking for dividend stocks, I first turn to the utility sector. This is because utility companies tend to receive a very stable and predictable source of revenue. That makes it very easy for those companies to plan dividend distributions in the future. Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is an excellent example of this. It provides regulated gas and electric utilities to over three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Fortis’s recurring revenue has helped it become one of the most reliable dividend stocks in Canada. It has managed to increase its dividend distribution in each of the past 47 years. That means that Fortis has continued to grow its distribution through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. If I could only buy one dividend stock today, I’d likely go with Fortis.

Railway companies could be a good choice

Passive-income investors should also consider buying shares of a railway company. In Canada, the railway industry is dominated by two large enterprises. Both of those companies have established very formidable presences with track spanning coast to coast. Although I’d say both companies are worth taking a look at, if you could only buy one of them, I’d suggest investing in Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

The reason I’d recommend Canadian National over its peer is that this company has shown a much stronger history of dividend payment. Over the past 25 years, Canadian National has managed to increase its dividend distribution. That’s more than double the dividend-growth streak of its industry peer. With a dividend-payout ratio of about 37%, Canadian National could continue to comfortably increase its dividend over the coming years.

Think of companies with good cash flow

Overall, dividend investors should focus on buying shares of companies with excellent cash flow. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is an example of such a company. You may not have considered this stock much at all, but its business is actually very appealing. Alimentation operates over 14,000 convenience stores across 14 countries. What’s interesting about this is usually customers don’t walk into a convenience store to browse. They’re usually there out of necessity. That keeps the cash flowing well over at Alimentation.

Over the past five years, Alimentation Couche-Tard has managed to grow its dividend at a very impressive rate (CAGR of 19.6%). It has also managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 11 years, putting it among the elite dividend stocks in Canada. If you’re interested in a dark horse stock for your dividend portfolio, consider Alimentation Couche-Tard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Retirement Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for retirees focused on passive income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing vs. REIT Investing: Which Is Better Today?

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing hasn't been as easy as averaging into a basket of diversified REITs. Lock in nice income during…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Reasons to Invest in an RRSP

| Kay Ng

Regularly invest in your RRSP as early as possible, especially if you're in a high tax bracket. You'll save tonnes…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Incredibly Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for a mix of defensive passive income and growth, here are three top TSX stocks with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Commodity Stock to Own for Years-Long Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap commodity stock can provide decades-long passive income, as it leads the next wave of the agricultural revolution.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

TSX stocks with steady dividend growth deserve to be on your TFSA radar today for passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market Correction With 2 Passive-Income Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to beat the market correction? Here are some great passive--income stocks to consider buying today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Bulk

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market correction has oversold a fundamentally strong stock with a rich dividend history. This is the time to…

Read more »