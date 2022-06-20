Home » Investing » Bitcoin Crashes to 2020 Prices: Down 72% From All-Time High!

Bitcoin Crashes to 2020 Prices: Down 72% From All-Time High!

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell to a shocking new low on Saturday, marking a 72% decline from the 52 week high.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) reached its lowest price since 2020 on Saturday, when it fell as low as US$17,660. Bitcoin had been in the midst of a correction in the weeks prior to the selloff, which was sharper than any other this year. On Saturday alone, BTC fell 13% from top to bottom. Since its all-time high of US$67,000, it has fallen 72%.

Interest rates weigh

The ongoing bear market has been Bitcoin’s most severe since 2018. That year, BTC crashed 83% as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates four quarters in a row. Similar events are taking place this year. In 2022, central banks are hiking interest rates more aggressively than they did in 2018. The Fed has already completed three interest rate hikes this year, including a jumbo 75-bps hike at the June meeting.

Many people think that interest rate hikes are what’s causing Bitcoin to fall this year. Cryptocurrency has been described as “a speculative release valve for excess liquidity.” The idea is that when money becomes more available, people get an urge to take risks that leads them toward assets like Bitcoin. In 2020, money became more available, through both fiscal and monetary policy. Interest rates were lowered, which made borrowing cheaper and more readily available. COVID-19 relief money was handed out, giving people extra cash to play with. The result of this, per the “release valve” theory, was a rush into cryptocurrency and other speculative assets, like meme stocks.

Today, just the opposite trends are taking place. Interest rates are rising, and COVID-19 relief programs are ending. It’s now costly to borrow, and people are no longer getting free money. At the same time, yields on GICs and other low-risk instruments are rising. The result is that it is now harder and less desirable to invest in Bitcoin than in the past.

Tether creates concerns

Another issue for Bitcoin this year is the Tether (CRYPTO:USDT) stable coin. Tether is a coin that is supposed to be worth exactly US$1. For the most part, it stays pretty close to the target. However, it has seen some volatility. Currently, there is a rush to sell out of Tether that may be influencing Bitcoin’s price.

A study in Finance Research Letters found that when Tether rises, Bitcoin tends to fall. The explanation given was that people exchange Bitcoin for Tether, creating selling pressure on BTC. The fact that people are now selling Tether would, if anything, argue that the price of Bitcoin should rise.

However, if people are exchanging Tether for dollars (as opposed to Bitcoin) in an attempt to liquidate their crypto portfolios, it could make Bitcoin go down. For example, if a group of investors soured on Bitcoin, traded all their BTC for Tether, then later sold out of Tether to exit crypto completely, that would indicate falling demand for cryptocurrencies as a whole. The lower demand would spell lower prices for Bitcoin.

Last month, we saw the popular stable coin Terra collapse after it lost its peg to the dollar. That could have caused people to capitulate and unwind even their “safe” stable coin holdings, seeing them as too risky. If that’s what happened, then the people now selling Tether aren’t buying Bitcoin. So, BTC’s price may fall further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Briefly Dips Below $18,000: Is a Crypto Winter Incoming?

| Tony Dong

Are crypto investors in for another prolonged 2017-2019-style bear market?

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Crashing: Was Warren Buffett Right?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The bloodbath and extended crypto winter in 2022 seem to confirm that Warren Buffett is right in avoiding Bitcoin and…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Winter: How Far Will Bitcoin Drop in 2022?

| Adam Othman

Bitcoin keeps dropping, as things continue to worsen for the cryptocurrency industry and the broader economy, but how low can…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Could Ethereum Go to $0?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has declined precipitously in price this year. Could it go to $0?

Read more »

You Should Know This
Cryptocurrency

Why NFTs Aren’t Coming Back

| Andrew Button

NFTs are crashing, and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is crashing right along with them.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies Lose Trillions in 2022: Can They Recover?

| Adam Othman

Some crypto assets could recover from the monumental losses the industry saw, but is the sector down and out?

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

How Stagflation Could Impact Crypto

| Puja Tayal

The U.S. Fed interest rate hikes have fueled fears of stagflation. Can crypto provide investors a safer alternative?

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin Going to Crash Again?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) crashed this week. Could it crash again?

Read more »