Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Could BlackBerry Stock Jump After its Earnings Event This Week?

Could BlackBerry Stock Jump After its Earnings Event This Week?

BlackBerry might continue to exceed analysts’ expectations in Q1 after posting a surprise profit in the previous quarter.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is gearing up to announce its latest quarterly results on Thursday after the market closing bell. Amid a renewed broader market selloff, the TSX-listed BB stock fell by 4.2% to $6.78 per share last week. But it still managed to outperform the TSX Composite benchmark, which shed 6.6% of its value in the week ended on June 17 after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by raising the key interest rate by 75 basis points. Before I explain why BlackBerry could be a great stock to own right now for long-term investors, let’s take a closer at expectations from its upcoming results.

Expectations from BlackBerry’s Q1 2023 results

Investors’ high expectations from the Q1 of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in May 2022) results could be one of the reasons why BB stock outperformed the broader market last week. Street analysts expect BlackBerry to report a 7.7% YoY (year-over-year) drop in its total revenue to US$160.7 million in the May quarter. Similarly, the tech company is expected to post US$0.05 per share in net loss per share for the quarter.

Could BlackBerry beat Q1 estimates?

Previously in the February quarter, BlackBerry’s design-related revenue for its QNX business reached a new record, despite the ongoing supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, its overall revenue for the IoT (internet of things) segment crossed the US$50 million mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In addition, its cybersecurity billings showcased sequential as well as YoY positive growth. These factors helped BlackBerry beat analysts’ bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter in a row and post surprise profits.

Given this recent turnaround in its overall IoT business and cybersecurity billings, I find analysts’ estimates for its Q1 results quite conservative. While I don’t expect the Canadian enterprise software company to report a dramatic turnaround in its financial growth trends in the May quarter, it may continue to beat analysts’ expectations in Q1, which could help BB stock recover.

Why BB stock is worth buying for the long term

BlackBerry has significantly increased its focus on creating advanced technological solutions for futuristic vehicles in recent years. The Waterloo-based tech company’s upcoming earnings event could give investors an insight into its future growth potential with updates about its efforts in the automotive segment. That explains why long-term investors also may want to keep a close eye on its upcoming earnings event later this week.

In January this year, BlackBerry held a demonstration of its intelligent vehicle data platform called IVY at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The company has been developing the IVY platform since December 2020 in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The platform has the potential to make real-time AI-based decisions, enhancing the in-car experience for drivers and passengers.

Most of the world’s largest automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Honda, and BMW, already use QNX operating system in their vehicles. As the demand for autonomous and electric vehicles is projected to skyrocket in the coming years, the IVY platform has the potential to further expand BlackBerry’s presence in the automotive segment at an exponential rate. These factors could help its stock yield outstanding returns in the long term. That’s why I consider BB stock really attractive for long-term investors — especially after the recent tech sector-wide selloff has erased 43% of its value in 2022 so far.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why to Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and Lightspeed stocks are future winners and are poised to deliver robust growth.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and goeasy are two Canada-based growth stocks that should be on top of your shopping list right now.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

2 Top Stocks That Could Turn Your $6,000 TFSA Investment Into $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian growth stocks such as Shopify and Lightspeed should remain a part of your TFSA portfolio in 2022.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market is full of high-quality TSX stocks that are on sale. Here are two companies trading at…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Canadians Can Buy Amid the Market Selloff

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as Dye & Durham and Docebo are trading at an attractive valuation multiple given the stock…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

Got $100? Buy 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Earn Solid Returns

| Sneha Nahata

Shares of these high-growth tech companies are trading well below $100, providing a solid opportunity for buying to earn solid…

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

1 Unloved Tech Stock That Lost Over 80% of its Value: Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock's crash continues, as the Federal Reserve looks to tighten its grip around inflation.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Break Out of This Market Slump

| Adam Othman

Identifying the point at which a stock is ready to revert course and restart growing can be enormously profitable. You…

Read more »