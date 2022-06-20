Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: This Little-Known Dividend Stock Is a Top Buy for a Recession

TFSA Investors: This Little-Known Dividend Stock Is a Top Buy for a Recession

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is just one of the top mid-cap dividend stocks that Canadian investors should look to buy, as the market correction worsens.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s hard to find anybody on the Street who’s remotely bullish these days. As the last bulls turn into bears, beginner investors need to find it within themselves to stay contrarian. It’s hard to be one of the last folks who’s optimistic with all the negatives that have plagued the economy of late. Rates are headed higher, perhaps much higher (near 4%?) over the next few years. Inflation continues to be stubborn, with U.S. CPI creeping up to 8.6% in the last month. At this juncture, it seems like the only way to fight inflation effectively is to sacrifice the economy’s recovery out of the 2020 funk. Could yet another recession be headed to an economy near you?

Many market strategists think a recession could be on the horizon, while others expect earnings to persevere through further rate hikes. Some of the bigger bears out there think we’re already in the early innings of a recession. There’s no question that the consumer has changed the way they’ve spent their money since the upbeat days of 2021. Inflation is hurting many consumers, and a recession may very well be a self-fulfilling prophecy, as many buy into the doom-and-gloom sentiment.

Though the rest of 2022 could be full of pain, investors should stay the course, even if they expect to take a further beating. Like it or not, the biggest recovery days tend to follow the worst down days. Indeed, some of the best single-day pops were immediately after the carnage of the 2008 and 2020 stock market crashes. If you missed just a few recovery days, your long-term returns suffered. That’s why it’s so important to stay on the roller-coaster ride. Why ride the downs if you’re not going to ride the ups?

Finally, don’t buy into the near-term forecasts. There’s a 50/50 shot that the bulls or bears will be right about tomorrow, next week, or next month. However, in the truly long term, the odds are heavily in favour of the bulls. For those with +10-year horizons, fortune really does favour the bull.

At the end of the day, Fools are all about the long run. Near-term ups and downs are either noise or opportunities to deploy more capital in sound long-term investments.

In this piece, we’ll look at a less-volatile stock I’d stash in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) for the next decade and beyond.

Quebecor: A cheap dividend stock that’s little known

Consider shares of underrated and undervalued telecom Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B), which recently entered an agreement to acquire Freedom Mobile in a deal worth $2.85 billion. Indeed, many Canadians are not familiar with the Quebecois media and telecom firm. With ambitions to grow outside Quebec, the firm’s growth profile seems to be improving. Though Quebec is a large market that still needs plenty of telecom upgrades, Freedom gives Quebecor a foundation to become a fourth major player in Canada’s national telecom scene.

Freedom is far from perfect. It’s behind in the 5G rollout. That said, the deal, I believe, was relatively cheap for Quebecor and serves as a great starting point for a firm that could be player number four in Canada’s Big Four telecom scene.

Quebecor’s national expansion won’t be without risk. However, with such a proven management team, I’d be more than willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, as they look to disrupt the Big Three triopoly. The $6.6 billion firm trades at less than 12 times forward earnings, with a handsome 4.4% dividend yield, making it one of the safest (and least-correlated) defensive dividend stocks out there today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to generate a juicy income stream without too much risk? Here are four stocks with yields over 5% to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy on the Market Pullback

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale right now for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 of the Best TSX Value Stocks to Buy Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors looking for bargains should have these two value stocks at the top of their watch lists right now.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Oilfield services stocks have created massive shareholder value since the pandemic.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

| Robin Brown

Looking for safe dividend stocks to weather the recent market correction? Here are three dividend-growth stocks that are ideal for…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for dividend stocks? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Retirement Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for retirees focused on passive income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing vs. REIT Investing: Which Is Better Today?

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing hasn't been as easy as averaging into a basket of diversified REITs. Lock in nice income during…

Read more »